consumergoods.com

Q&A: Henkel's Dean General on Prioritizing IT Innovation Investments and a Digitally-Powered Supply Chain By Liz Dominguez, 4 days ago

By Liz Dominguez, 4 days ago

Henkel has made significant progress toward developing a digitally-powered, streamlined and centralized enterprise over the last year. What prompted the massive shift to IT priorities? ...