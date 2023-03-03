Open in App
Kentucky State
See more from this location?
consumergoods.com

Q&A: Henkel's Dean General on Prioritizing IT Innovation Investments and a Digitally-Powered Supply Chain

By Liz Dominguez,

4 days ago
Henkel has made significant progress toward developing a digitally-powered, streamlined and centralized enterprise over the last year. What prompted the massive shift to IT priorities?...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC16 hours ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy