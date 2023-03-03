Pasquotank sheriff responds to two shootings, one resulting in arrest

The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office responded to two shooting incidents on Thursday, including one that resulted in the arrest of a man following a 15-minute high-speed chase that ended in Elizabeth City.

Dakota Diaz, 22, of the 400 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Apartment 206, Elizabeth City, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest in the first shooting incident, Maj. Aaron Wallio said Friday. Diaz was released from Albemarle District Jail after posting a $5,000 secured bond.

According to Wallio, Pasq-uotank-Camden Central Communications staff were advised shortly before 1 p.m. that shots had been fired in the 1900 block of Main Street Extended.

Deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the incident, but its driver initially refused to stop, Wallio said. The driver proceeded to lead law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through areas outside and inside the city.

The chase lasted approximately 15 minutes before the vehicle stopped at the Holly Square Shopping Center off Hughes Boulevard, Wallio said.

A passenger in the vehicle got out and surrendered to law enforcement. Diaz was apprehended after a short foot chase, Wallio said.

Deputies subsequently searched the vehicle and seized two rifle magazines and one handgun magazine.

Diaz was taken into custody but the passenger was released after being questioned, Wallio said. No charges were filed against the passenger, he said.

About four hours later, at 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to another shots fired report, this time in the 1300 block of Millpond Road.

When deputies arrived, they didn’t find anyone who had been hit by gunfire but they did find two homes and two vehicles that had been struck, Wallio said. Deputies also found 42 gun casings at the scene, he said.

No arrests have been made in the incident. Wallio said the two incidents have not been linked.

Anyone with any additional information about the second shooting is asked to contact Lt. Williams with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-339-1926 or Crimeline at 252-335-5555.