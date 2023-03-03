Open in App
Tennessee State
WKRN News 2

Dangerous damaging wind threat continues

By Marcus Bagwell,

3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The High Wind Warning continues for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky through Friday evening. This is a major non-thunderstorm wind event that the area has not seen in potentially decades.

Man dies after tree falls on car in McEwen

High Wind Warning

The remaining Western KY counties were added to the warning earlier this afternoon. There are some minor timing differences. The Kentucky counties are under the warning until 9 p.m. Friday. The Middle Tennessee counties are under the warning until 6 p.m Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fx6yf_0l6tTvnc00

Wind gusts will continue to reach near 60 MPH or higher over the next few hours. Below is a look at Future Wind Gusts.

Future Tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QyPE6_0l6tTvnc00

Damage has been reported with these gusts this afternoon. It is IMPERATIVE that you stay away from trees & powerlines. If you have to drive, be prepared for wind gusts to cause your vehicle to shift without warning.

Pulaski woman rescued from trailer after tree falls onto it during severe storms

The wind will relax overnight and into Saturday as a quieter weekend is expected.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app .

