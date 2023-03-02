School voucher push continues in Idaho Legislature

An education savings account bill died on the Senate floor Monday afternoon but that was not the end of the highly controversial conversation.

Senate Bill 1038 failed in a 12-23 vote after more than two hours of floor debate, but the school voucher discussion, in this legislative session, isn’t over.

“There are at least two or three different school choice bills being considered by the House,” Sen. David Lent said in a text message to the Post Register early Tuesday.

Sure enough, by the end of business Tuesday the House Education Committee had heard three more informal presentations regarding new education savings account proposals.

The “school choice” measures would allow public money to private institutions. Money from an education savings account could be used for nearly any education-related cost, including tutoring, textbooks, technology, or private school tuition, the Idaho Press reported.

The effort has been derided by critics who point out that the education savings accounts are school vouchers that would divert tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to private schools.

Proponents say the education savings accounts would change the state’s school funding formula, allowing parents to choose the best possible education route for their children, creating competition for the state’s public schools and providing much needed incentive for improving test scores and productivity.

Critics argue creating such a system in the state would limit educational opportunities, especially in rural areas and for disadvantaged or special needs students and that it would drain resources from public schools that are already underfunded.

Local public-school educators and officials feel differently about the proposed bills. Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank said before legislators consider altogether changing the state’s education system, they should first try properly funding the current one.

“The Idaho State Constitution (Article IX) directs the Legislature ‘to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools,’ but Idaho consistently ranks as one of the nation’s lowest-funded education systems,” Shank said. “ … I would implore (the Legislature) to meet the intent of Article IX and also address the ever-growing list of school building needs, including critical needs in our district.”

Bonneville Joint School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme, said the voucher proposals show some of its representatives are “forgetting that the backbone of this country’s democracy rests on its public schools.”

He said the voucher push has resurfaced several times.

“This has been a pattern for several years, to rebrand it and rephrase it, call it a different name, but it’s the same,” Woolstenhulme said. “I don’t think it’s going away because of all the private interest and funding, but I think the irony is there is no evidence to show that it’s what the citizens want.

“The stability of our form of government depends on the education that we provide. We have a successful democracy because of public schools. We provide education for students from all different backgrounds. They learn the exact same things and they build an identity about what it means to be American.”

Geoff Thomas, Ph.D., an assistant professor at Idaho State University, called the voucher system a dagger to the heart of public education. Thomas spent four decades in public schools, including 23 as a district superintendent, and retired as the superintendent of the Madison School District. He was the state’s Superintendent of the Year in 2015 and previously served as president of the Idaho Association of School Administrators and president of the Idaho Superintendent Association.

Along with retired Weiser school Superintendent Wil Overgaard and University of Idaho extension educator Ken Hart, of Nezperce, Thomas founded saveourschoolsidaho.com , which seeks to educate Idahoans about school voucher programs.

While some voucher proponents espouse the belief that the free-market approach will allow for healthy competition, more diverse school choice and more freedom, local school district officials counter that the free market lacks the support, research, background and compassion needed by the state’s children.

“For people who argue that this would create a free market for schooling, I would say, we don’t need one. Public education is an investment not a commodity,” Thomas said. “We have created, in this nation, great success stories with the public school system. We take everybody. Education opens its doors to every child, regardless of race, language ability, learning or intellectual ability or ability to pay. A free market does not account for or help special needs students, immigrant students or students with a learning disability. A free-market system would only help those who are the smartest and most able-bodied.”

Thomas argues that a voucher system takes us back to the past, where only certain children, “the rich, the male, the white, the privileged student,” is able to get a quality education, because they can afford it.

All U.S. states by 1918 required American children to at least attend elementary schooling and offered public schooling options. Around this time less than 10% of children went on to graduate high school. Today the figure exceeds 85% in most states and years due to the country’s public school system.

Educators argue that there is no room in a free market education system for students who are disabled, recently immigrated, poor or mentally challenged.

Thomas said the voucher system would hugely and negatively impact the state’s rural communities.

“There are a lot of problems with this system,” Thomas said. “Number one is that most of the private and parochial schools are in large urban areas — Boise in particular has 75% to 80% of all private schools in the state. Why are we, with our tax dollars, subsidizing elitist schools like this?”

The Save Our Schools website shows users the possible effects of implementing the voucher system in every district across the state.

Save Our Schools officials showed that after just one year of the implementation of the voucher system in Arizona, politicians have begun asking for a 17% cut in public school funding in order to fund the ballooning costs.

According to data collected by Save Our Schools, a cut of 17% from District 93 would mean 273 fewer qualified teachers, 576 fewer supportive staff and more than $13 million in lost funding for programs like sports, band and art. District 91 would lose 201 qualified teachers, 431 supportive staff and nearly $10 million from school programs.

Voucher program proponents such as Sens. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, who co-sponsored the failed Senate bill, suggest that the current public school system is broken and is not working for the state’s students. He suggests that year after year, public school funds increase, despite the return being worse and worse.

“I would ask the question, who’s being held accountable in the current system?” Lenney said to Idaho Reports, arguing that private and charter schools are commonly shut down when they aren’t performing on level. “But when a public school underperforms, they get more money.”

The next steps in the voucher debate are uncertain as the Legislature starts what’s expected to be its final month. The target date to adjourn sine die is March 24.

Voucher-system opponents are hopeful that legislators will move onto more pressing matters as the clock winds down.

Thomas got emotional when thinking of the possible demise of public education, sharing that he wouldn’t be anything of what he is without public schools.

“Millions of us have benefited from public education” Thomas said. “There wasn’t a single private or school that would have taken me as a child. I was in a religious minority in the state where I grew up. My mom was a single parent with three kids. We were poor. Because of public education I was able to graduate. I was in school plays and musicals. I was on athletic teams. I was in student government. Because of public education I graduated, went on to college and now have five degrees, a family and a good life. It gave me an opportunity and millions and millions of Americans were just like me growing up. I don’t want to leave them by the wayside.”