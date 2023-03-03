Open in App
Sharp of Northwestern State is Player of the Year, Lutz of A&M-Corpus Christi is Coach of the Year as All-Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Teams and special honors revealed

5 days ago
FRISCO, Texas – Northwestern State’s DeMarcus Sharp has been selected as the 2022-23 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, as the all-conference teams...
