Federal government hopes to seize Lake Oswego property

By Corey Buchanan,

5 days ago

The federal government seeks seizure of a Lake Oswego property owned by financial advisor David Swanson Sr., who recently lost his licenses for unlawfully selling promissory notes to clients as part of a real estate financial scheme.

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulations found that Swanson sold more than $1.5 million worth of promissory notes to five clients in 2018 and 2019. The promissory notes were backed by the property under question for forfeiture at 4309 Oakridge Road in Lake Oswego. Swanson had borrowed $2,380,000 from Seacoast Commerce Bank in 2018 to purchase the property.

A civil complaint seeking forfeiture was filed Feb. 7 by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher L. Cardani in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon.

Rachel Royston, a fraud examiner for the United State’s Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, said in a declaration that Swanson applied for a Small Business Administration loan through Seacoast Commercial Bank. During that process, Royston said Swanson made false statements “regarding the source and nature of funds” for earnest money and down payments and encumbered a defendant’s property through promissory notes. The latter action, Royston said, concealed “an outstanding debt from a

financial institution for the purpose of influencing the action of the Small Business Administration.”

Swanson purchased the property for $2.8 million in 2018 and, according to Royston, primarily used a client’s money to do so.

“Swanson told Judy the investment was safe, and her investment would be secured by the building,” the declaration read.

Swanson’s loan through the SBA totaled $421,900. Royston said Swanson claimed that funds associated with the transaction were “earned over a decade of consulting for a private client” and that the money received from Judy was a deferred commission, according to the declaration.

Royston said that because there was probable cause to believe the property was obtained fraudulently, it should be subject to forfeiture.

The clients who contributed money to Swanson for the property were between the ages of 64 and 77 and their investments varied from $50,000 to $755,000, according to the financial regulations division. One client received a $55,000 tax bill due to a transaction and subsequently filed a civil action in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Swanson had served as a financial expert for KATU News programming, and some of the clients decided to work with him after viewing his interviews. The Oregonian found that Swanson’s segments were paid advertising.

Willamette Week first reported news of the federal government seeking forfeiture.

Swanson wrote in a statement to the Review in early February that he accepted responsibility and the loss of his licenses, adding that he was going through a personal health issue and that he would have more to say on the matter in the future.

