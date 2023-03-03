Emily Ratajkowski Makes a Leaf Fashionable at Paris Fashion Week: Photos

An earthy statement! Emily Ratajkowski gave Mother Nature a run for her money during Paris Fashion Week .

The Gone Girl star, 31, attended Loewe’s fall/winter 2023 show on Friday, March 3, wearing a top that was made to look like a leaf from an Anthurium plant. The ethereal piece covered Ratajkowski’s chest and featured delicate straps that tied at the back. The design was first seen on dresses and footwear during the fashion house’s spring/summer 2023 runway presentation in October 2022. ( Zendaya famously modeled a similar look from Loewe via Instagram in September 2022).

For Friday’s event, Ratajkowski paired the garment with low-rise black trousers and open-toe sandal heels. The We Are Your Friends actress accessorized with a black clutch and wore her brunette in a shaggy updo that featured tousled bangs. Before heading inside the venue , Ratajkowski showed off her modeling skills, posing for photographers and fans at the soirée’s entrance.

Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Two days prior, the My Body author slayed at the Courrèges show. She kept her outfit simple and timeless, rocking a dark studded jacket and high-waisted jeans that flattered her figure. Ratajkowski had her hair styled in a middle part with her face-framing strands noticeably missing.

The Cruise star has been known to sport bangs on and off . Last month, her hairstylist, Jennifer Yepez , revealed the trick to how she’s able to make it work . “Emily likes to be a different person every day,” Yepez said during an interview with Vogue . “I always keep a bang in a purse, just in case she wants it for dinner.”

Ratajkowski chimed in, adding: “We would go from work and I’d be like, ‘What if I wanna wear a bang?’ And she’d have it in her purse and then she’d snap it on after a martini and I’d be like, ‘Ooh, now we’re talking!’”

Bangs aren’t the only way Ratajkowski likes to switch up her crown. In August 2022, the Inamorata Woman founder gave herself a trendy haircut from the comfort of her home.

“OK, we are going to the beach, and I want to give myself an extra layer,” she said in a TikTok video before grabbing scissors and trimming her tresses. “Is this insane? Am I being crazy?”

Ratajkowski then got back to work, evening out the locks she started with. She added a few more layers to the front before giving fans a look at the finished product. “I’ve cut hair before – this is not my best work,” the Lying and Stealing star said. “But , you know, it’s a start. It’s a moment.”