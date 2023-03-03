Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (3/3)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The 45-18 Boston Celtics will host the 34-28 Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Friday evening as the Celtics hope to get back to win streaking after a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers and a loss to the New York Knicks, while the Nets are hoping to get back in the win column after a four-game skid. Not the Brooklyn squad of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, this team can still be dangerous if overlooked, even considering — or perhaps because of — their recent losses.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL), is out, with Jaylen Brown (face) available.

For the Nets, Yuta Watanabe (back), Edmond Sumner (personal), and Ben Simmons (knee) are out.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Robert Williams III

Brooklyn Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie

Seth Curry

Joe Harris

Dorian Finney-Smith

Nic Claxton

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 3/3/23

3/3/23 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston

ESPN, NBC Sports Boston Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ