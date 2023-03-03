Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (3/3)
By Justin Quinn,
6 days ago
The 45-18 Boston Celtics will host the 34-28 Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Friday evening as the Celtics hope to get back to win streaking after a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers and a loss to the New York Knicks, while the Nets are hoping to get back in the win column after a four-game skid. Not the Brooklyn squad of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, this team can still be dangerous if overlooked, even considering — or perhaps because of — their recent losses.
If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.
Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.
Injuries of note
For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL), is out, with Jaylen Brown (face) available.
For the Nets, Yuta Watanabe (back), Edmond Sumner (personal), and Ben Simmons (knee) are out.
