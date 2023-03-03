Open in App
Braintree, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Critical issues’: Braintree mayor urges Clean Harbors to refrain from resuming regular operations

By Frank O'Laughlin,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1JQa_0l6r9JjT00

Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros has asked Clean Harbors to refrain from resuming regular operations at their site in the city due to “critical outstanding issues” after trailers filled with combustible materials caught fire last month.

City residents were told to stay in their homes with the windows closed after a blaze broke out at the Hill Avenue site on Feb. 16. Video form the scene showed raging flames devouring the trailers as firefighters worked to contain the fire.

The Massachusetts Environmental Protection Department allowed Clean Harbors to resume limited operations on Feb. 27, but Kokoros recently penned a letter to the environmental and industrial services company, urging them to stand down from becoming fully operational again.

“The Town of Braintree strongly believes that Clean Harbors should not be allowed to resume regular operations until multiple critical outstanding issues are addressed,” Kokoros wrote. “The health and safety of the residents of Braintree are of the utmost importance to me.”

Kokoros went on to demand that Clean Harbors eliminate the storage of hazardous materials in tractor-trailers on their site, as well as materials and debris from the fire.

“The practice of storing flammable materials stacked within the warehouse must be addressed to facilitate improved fire suppression, and on-site fire suppression capabilities must be upgraded,” Kokoros added.

Kokoros also requested that Clean Harbors install air-quality monitors and provide updates from readings to the city, in addition to neighborhood residents.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, but the potential exposure to toxic fumes during and after the blaze prompted widespread concern.

Dr. Anjan Devaraj, a pulmonary and critical care attending physician at Tufts Medical Center, told Boston 25 that the fire was extremely dangerous to local residents due the threat of harmful gases such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, phosgene, and hydrogen chloride.

Hazmat teams and other public safety agencies were called to scene of the fire to mitigate those threats.

Local doctor explains health impacts of Clean Harbor’s fire in Braintree

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
On tap: Booze still allowed on Amtrak in New Hampshire
Boston, MA16 hours ago
City Council approves Boston rent cap effort On 11-2 Vote
Boston, MA15 hours ago
Live free or dry: No buying booze on Amtrak in New Hampshire
Brunswick, ME21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rent stabilization proposal heads to State House after passing in Boston
Boston, MA14 hours ago
North End restaurant owners claim anti-Italian discrimination in amendment to outdoor dining lawsuit
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Updated: Fire rages through house in Wareham
Wareham, MA1 day ago
‘Half angel, half devil’: New details emerge about man charged in rampage on Boston flight
Boston, MA16 minutes ago
Police: Missing Fairhaven woman found alive on rocky jetty in New Bedford Harbor
Fairhaven, MA1 day ago
2 men arrested in ‘ghost guns’ operation after detectives search homes in Woburn, Burlington
Woburn, MA19 hours ago
Cape Cod Canal reopens after endangered whales spotted
Boston, MA2 days ago
Americans in these Northeast states are choosing not to buy houses
Newark, NJ20 hours ago
Popular Supermarket in Brockton to Close Permanently
Brockton, MA2 days ago
Where’s your degree?: Sharon police warn residents of fake doctor scam
Sharon, MA19 hours ago
$31M Mega Millions ticket sold in Woburn earlier this year finally claimed, lottery says
Woburn, MA12 hours ago
Local woman traveled cross-country for new passport after officials warn of significant delays
Boston, MA9 hours ago
No answers in Amanda Grazewski case, 3 years after NH woman vanished
Derry, NH14 hours ago
‘Disturbing’: NH school bus driver kicked, poured water on students with disabilities, police say
Hudson, NH1 day ago
Police investigating after person shot in Roxbury
Boston, MA20 hours ago
Man wins $1M on scratch ticket he got from vending machine while eating lunch at Mass. Restaurant
Middleborough, MA15 hours ago
State Officials Issues Fish Consumption Advisory Due to PFAS
Plymouth, MA2 days ago
Police arrest armed robbery suspects after pursuit from New Hampshire to Sterling, Mass.
Sterling, MA14 hours ago
Four Mass. nursing homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
Witness: ‘Out-of-control’ Mass. man accused of attacking attendant on flight broke out of restraints
Leominster, MA1 day ago
Citing need for better work-life balance, Waltham mom uses corporate skills to start gifting company
Waltham, MA28 minutes ago
Mass. man who had violent outburst on Boston-bound flight has history of mental health struggles
Leominster, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts residents demand changes to state flag over ‘White supremacy culture’ in new resolution
Newburyport, MA2 days ago
2-alarm fire in East Providence under investigation
East Providence, RI3 days ago
Teen reported missing in Boston has been located
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy