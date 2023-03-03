Everything Tom Schwartz Has Said About His Connection With Jo Wenberg Following Katie Maloney Split: ‘I Think She’s a Beautiful Soul’

Moving on? Tom Schwartz 's close connection with Jo Wenberg has raised eyebrows following his split from Katie Maloney — and he's offered a surprising amount of insight into their friendship .

Before filming started for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules , Tom and Katie announced their decision to part ways after more than a decade together.

“Well this sucks," the Minnesota native wrote via Instagram in March 2022. "I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

He continued: "How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—king canned Instagram caption. I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word [because] it's too painful. We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I'm talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

As cameras started rolling, Us Weekly confirmed that Tom was at the center of some drama after he hooked up with Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies ' wedding. However, fans quickly questioned the TomTom cofounder's relationship with another woman when Tom was spotted with Jo in footage from a December 2022 concert.

Less than three months later, the restaurant owner exclusively told Us about his bond with Jo . “Jo is a badass hairstylist. I think she's a beautiful soul," he said in February 2023.

Tom also squashed rumors that he was still cohabitating with the stylist . “We’re not living together and we're not dating either, but she's just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she's a really cool human being, and we're just hanging out," he added.

One month later, unaired footage from season 10 of Vanderpump Rules proved to reveal that they were once roomies. "I went to Tom's today to bring the dogs there and in the bathroom, there's a toothbrush with lipstick on it and a pile of jewelry. Like, that the f—k is this s—t? He's like, 'It's Jo's,'" Katie revealed to Lala Kent and Raquel during a Never Before Seen edition of the hit Bravo series, which filmed in July 2022 and aired in February 2023. "First of all, Kristen [Doute's] 's her best f—king friend. Why isn't she staying at Kristen's down the street?"

Viewers later had a front row seat to a decline in Tom and Katie's attempts at friendship following their breakup. In a March 2023 scene, the former couple got into an argument that ended with the bar owner asking the Utah native to leave his restaurant.

"When we were still together this would happen a lot and I was forced to choose another temporary ultimatum. We are not married anymore so not my problem anymore," he said in a confessional before addressing his drama with friends at Schwartz and Sandy's. "Just having a bad night with Katie. My arch nemesis."

Scroll down for everything Tom has said about spending time with Jo after his divorce: