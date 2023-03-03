Everything Tom Schwartz Has Said About His Connection With Jo Wenberg Following Katie Maloney Split: ‘I Think She’s a Beautiful Soul’

“Well this sucks," the Minnesota native wrote via Instagram in March 2022. "I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”
He continued: "How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—king canned Instagram caption. I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word [because] it's too painful. We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I'm talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love & being a better partner."
Tom also squashed rumors that he was still cohabitating with the stylist . “We’re not living together and we're not dating either, but she's just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she's a really cool human being, and we're just hanging out," he added.
One month later, unaired footage from season 10 of Vanderpump Rules proved to reveal that they were once roomies. "I went to Tom's today to bring the dogs there and in the bathroom, there's a toothbrush with lipstick on it and a pile of jewelry. Like, that the f—k is this s—t? He's like, 'It's Jo's,'" Katie revealed to Lala Kent and Raquel during a Never Before Seen edition of the hit Bravo series, which filmed in July 2022 and aired in February 2023. "First of all, Kristen [Doute's] 's her best f—king friend. Why isn't she staying at Kristen's down the street?"
"When we were still together this would happen a lot and I was forced to choose another temporary ultimatum. We are not married anymore so not my problem anymore," he said in a confessional before addressing his drama with friends at Schwartz and Sandy's. "Just having a bad night with Katie. My arch nemesis."
