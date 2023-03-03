5 Reasons Why LiquidPiston Should Be on Every Investor's Radar

Alec Shkolnik and his team at LiquidPiston are giving Entrepreneur readers the exclusive opportunity to get in on the ground floor as investors in the next major inflection point for engine technology.

At a glance, the idea of a smaller, lighter, and more efficient engine sounds fantastic. But the implications of LiquidPiston's X-Engine™ reach farther than just any new widget: it could set off another industrial revolution, the company says.

Here's why LiquidPiston's new engine technology is catching the attention of researchers and engineers everywhere – and why investors should tune in as well.

1. First engine innovation in a century.

Engineers have been trying to make engines smaller, lighter, and more efficient for decades, but LiquidPiston was the first in a century to go back to square-one to figure out the thermodynamics and engine design that would make this possible.

The High Efficiency Hybrid Cycle (HEHC) combines two-stroke and four-stroke engine cycles for 30% higher fuel efficiency than traditional Atkinson or Otto cycles. In layman's terms, the engine can operate on a cycle that produces more power while consuming less fuel. It has fewer moving parts and allows for burning diesel, biofuels, gasoline, and green options like hydrogen.

The ability to optimize the engine for different fuels is one of the main reasons why LiquidPiston has gained so much traction within the industry.

2. $30M in military contracts.

Why did LiquidPiston already get millions in Department of Defense (DoD) contracts? Their engine is lighter, smaller, and quieter than a conventional piston engine, all of which align with missions for DARPA, Army, Air Force, and more. In addition, it can run on Jet A fuel, the fuel choice of the military, unlike other engines of the same size. These branches are looking to deploy LiquidPiston to hybrid-electrify their drone fleet, streamline power supply chains, and more.

For example, drones previously couldn't use jet fuel, so the military had to set up an entire supply chain just for gasolene fuel. With LiquidPiston's multi-fuel-capable engines, they can use the same diesel fuel for drones as they use for other vehicles.

But this engine also opens a path toward using greener fuels both in the military and in consumer markets by burning green hydrogen, which is completely carbon-free.

Not only do these military contracts provide non-dilutive funding for LiquidPiston, they're also prime testing grounds as the company expands to other markets.

3. $400B addressable market, plus limitless application.

LiquidPiston is also working to develop lightweight and efficient engines for electric scooters, drones, robots, generators, portable power tools, and more.

In addition, as the internal combustion engine market is transformed by lighter, smaller, more efficient technology, markets like agriculture and industrial equipment will be disrupted in turn.

With such a wide variety of potential applications, it's no wonder that LiquidPiston is getting so much attention from media and industry leaders.

4. Highlighted on the Discovery Channel.

LiquidPiston has accomplished much since being founded in 2014. Along with military contracts, they've won awards from the National Science Foundation and the Small Business Innovation Research program.

They've also been featured on shows like Warped Perception and Discovery Channel's How It's Made .

National attention and fascination with their technology, in addition to their potential to disrupt military and consumer engines, adds wind to the sails.

Already a revenue-positive company, this puts them in an even better position for future success.

5. Talented team of engineers.

Founded by father-son duo Nikolay Shkolnik and Alec Shkolnik (CEO), the LiquidPiston team combines decades of mechanical knowledge and boundless ingenuity.

The Shkolniks themselves have won a Society of Automotive Engineers "best paper" award for their research. And the team as a whole has achieved numerous industry accolades and awards, with a long track record of successful engine designs that have been used in a variety of applications.

Many of the team members have more than 20 years of experience in their respective fields. Altogether, they've developed diesel engines and small gasoline engines alike, in addition to fuel injection and engine control systems.

And our readers can join them on the ground floor as they approach their next stage of growth.

The LiquidPiston investment opportunity.

With more than $17 million in venture capital raised so far, LiquidPiston is taking on another round of investors.

Startup investing can be a great opportunity on its own. Until recently, this market has been closed off to most ordinary investors. Today, they not only have an opportunity to invest in a startup, but one preparing to shake up a $400B global industry.

The LiquidPiston engine is a 100-year innovation already gaining traction in both public and private sectors. They're generating revenue, and their brand recognition is soaring.

These are all great signs for investing in a startup. And for a limited time, they're open for investment to Entrepreneur readers.

Learn about LiquidPiston's limited-time investment opportunity here.

Disclosure: This is a paid advertisement for LiquidPiston's Regulation A+ Offering. Please read the offering circular at invest.liquidpiston.com