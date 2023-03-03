This 5-star offensive tackle, top 2025 prospect sets Gainesville visit date

Five-star offensive tackle David Sanders out of Charlotte (North Carolina) Providence Day School is set to make his first visit to the University of Florida’s campus on Saturday, March 11. The 6-foot-6-inch, 255-pound high school sophomore’s recruitment has been led by inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman, whose experience in the North Carolina area has him assigned to that region’s recruiting efforts.
Sanders is ranked No. 1 overall and No. 1 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking also has him at No. 1 across the board in the 2025 class. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has an interesting mix of programs in play for his talents led by the North Carolina State Wolfpack with a 28% chance of landing him, followed by the Gamecocks, North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at 16.6%, 14.2% and 6.2%, respectively.
