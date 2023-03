Apartment Therapy

Apartments Are the Smallest They’ve Been In a Decade, According to One Report By Arielle Tschinkel, 6 days ago

By Arielle Tschinkel, 6 days ago

Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all ...