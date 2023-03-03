Open in App
Massachusetts State
Parking Bans In Effect For These Western Mass Towns Ahead Of Winter Weather

By Josh Lanier,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jc7VJ_0l6qSal900

As heavy snows bear down on most of the Northeast Friday, March 3, several towns in western Massachusetts have implemented parking bans.

Here is a collection of some of those bans. Violators may have their vehicles towed and ticketed.

AGAWAM

No parking is allowed from 12 a.m. Saturday, March 4 until 12 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

AMHERST

A parking ban on all town streets and lots begins at 12 a.m. Saturday and remains in effect until 7 a.m. However, parking is allowed in three areas.

  • The lower level of the parking garage
  • The town portion of the Pray Street parking lot
  • The northern row of the town's North Pleasant Street lot

CHICOPEE

A parking ban begins at 8 p.m. Friday and will be in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. All parking on main roads is prohibited and on the even side of secondary roads.

DALTON

There will be no on-street parking permitted from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.

EASTHAMPTON

No on-street parking will be allowed beginning at 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Sunday.

FITCHBURG

A parking ban is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday, March 3 to 12 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.

HOLYOKE

A parking ban will be in effect until further notice starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3

GRANBY

A parking ban begins at 6 p.m. on Friday and will remain until 8 a.m. Sunday.

GREENFIELD

The parking ban on all streets is in effect from 1 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.

NORTHHAMPTON

No parking on city streets or city parking lots beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and will remain until further notice. The parking lot on Amory Street is available during a snow emergency except for 8 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. so plows can clear it.

ORANGE

Parking ban in from 7 p.m. Friday, March 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4

PITTSFIELD

The parking ban began at 7 a.m. on Friday and will remain in effect until Sunday at 7 a.m. The McKay Street parking garage will remain open throughout the snow emergency.

SOUTHWICK

A parking ban will be in effect from 7 p.m Friday, March 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4

WESTFIELD

No parking will be allowed after 9 p.m. on Friday. The ban will remain in place until further notice.

Daily Voice will continue to update this article as more parking bans are announced.

