Parking Bans In Effect For These Western Mass Towns Ahead Of Winter Weather

As heavy snows bear down on most of the Northeast Friday, March 3, several towns in western Massachusetts have implemented parking bans.
Here is a collection of some of those bans. Violators may have their vehicles towed and ticketed.
AGAWAM
No parking is allowed from 12 a.m. Saturday, March 4 until 12 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
AMHERST
A parking ban on all town streets and lots begins at 12 a.m. Saturday and remains in effect until 7 a.m. However, parking is allowed in three areas.
- The lower level of the parking garage
- The town portion of the Pray Street parking lot
- The northern row of the town's North Pleasant Street lot
CHICOPEE
A parking ban begins at 8 p.m. Friday and will be in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. All parking on main roads is prohibited and on the even side of secondary roads.
DALTON
There will be no on-street parking permitted from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.
EASTHAMPTON
No on-street parking will be allowed beginning at 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
FITCHBURG
A parking ban is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday, March 3 to 12 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.
HOLYOKE
A parking ban will be in effect until further notice starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3
GRANBY
A parking ban begins at 6 p.m. on Friday and will remain until 8 a.m. Sunday.
GREENFIELD
The parking ban on all streets is in effect from 1 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.
NORTHHAMPTON
No parking on city streets or city parking lots beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and will remain until further notice. The parking lot on Amory Street is available during a snow emergency except for 8 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. so plows can clear it.
ORANGE
Parking ban in from 7 p.m. Friday, March 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4
PITTSFIELD
The parking ban began at 7 a.m. on Friday and will remain in effect until Sunday at 7 a.m. The McKay Street parking garage will remain open throughout the snow emergency.
SOUTHWICK
A parking ban will be in effect from 7 p.m Friday, March 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4
WESTFIELD
No parking will be allowed after 9 p.m. on Friday. The ban will remain in place until further notice.
Daily Voice will continue to update this article as more parking bans are announced.
