Robeson County, NC
The Robesonian

Crime Report

5 days ago

ASSAULT : The following assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Candy Park Road, Pembroke; Deep Branch Road, Maxton.

BREAK-INS : The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; Highway 74 West, Maxton; Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Love Road, Red Springs.

LARCENY : The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Centerville Church Road, Fairmont; Highway 71 North, Shannon.

LARCENY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE : An incident involving larceny of a motor vehicle at Lee Farm Road, Red Springs was reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

