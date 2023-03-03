Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
jacksonprogress-argus.com

ICE detainees allege retaliation after speaking out about medical conditions at California detention center

By Kate Morrissey, The San Diego Union-Tribune,

6 days ago
SAN DIEGO — Weeks after writing an op-ed for the Union-Tribune about his experience in immigration custody, Erik......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No. 20 SDSU opens Mountain West tourney vs. Colorado State
San Diego, CA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy