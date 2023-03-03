Beloved fashion retailer warns shoppers over price hikes as chief exec speaks out on troubling year ahead for customers

MACY'S has issued a warning to shoppers over forthcoming price hikes as the company's chief executive speaks out about the year ahead.

The company is one among a group of retailers expecting sales to falter in 2023.

Macy's is projecting sales to dip in 2023 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Macy’s Chief Executive Jeff Gennette shared his expectation that consumers are in a worse financial position than last year, which will result in a further dip in sales, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Gennette pointed to rising inflation and other burdens weighing on shoppers when offering reasons for the sales decline.

Overall, the company is projecting that sales could fall by up to 3 percent in 2023.

The retailer also conveyed that prices would rise again this year, but likely not as much as in 2022.

Macy's expects sales to begin increasing again - but not until 2024, according to Gennette.

He shared that in the meantime, the company plans to add about 2,000 brands to its online store.

These brands will offer a variety of products, including electronics and even wine, and will be sold from third-party retailers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But Macy's isn't the only retailer experiencing a decline in sales.

Popular electronic retailer Best Buy has shared similar projections, per the Wall Street Journal.

The company also expects to see a dip in sales this year before a projected increase in 2024.

On a conference call, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry shared the expectation that 2023 “will be the bottom for the decline in tech demand.”

Barry did point to the fact that the Covid pandemic resulted in more devices in the homes of Americans around the country which will ultimately help drive sales back up.

“On average U.S. households now have twice as many connected devices as they did in 2019 and consumers indicate that more of their tech purchases are need-based than want-based,” Barry said.

As a result of the increased number of devices, Barry believes there will also be a need to replace and upgrade those devices, which will also boost sales.