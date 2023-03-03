UFC 285 video: Jon Jones weighs in at 248 for heavyweight debut; Ciryl Gane at 247.5

LAS VEGAS – Jon Jones is officially a heavyweight after weighing in at his new division for the first time Friday ahead of his UFC 285 vacant title headliner with Ciryl Gane.

Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) registered at 248 pounds at official weigh-ins ahead of his return to competition after more than three years, where he’ll attempt to add a second weight class title to his resume in the main event at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC), for his part, tipped the scales at 247.5 pounds, and now the runway is clear for the pair to clash and determine a new titleholder after Francis Ngannou relinquished the strap when he parted ways with the UFC following failed contract negotiations.

Watch the video above to see Jones and Ngannou weight in for UFC 286 at the UFC Apex.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 285.