Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 285 video: Jon Jones weighs in at 248 for heavyweight debut; Ciryl Gane at 247.5

By Mike BohnKen Hathaway,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D33nI_0l6qCltm00

LAS VEGAS – Jon Jones is officially a heavyweight after weighing in at his new division for the first time Friday ahead of his UFC 285 vacant title headliner with Ciryl Gane.

Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) registered at 248 pounds at official weigh-ins ahead of his return to competition after more than three years, where he’ll attempt to add a second weight class title to his resume in the main event at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC), for his part, tipped the scales at 247.5 pounds, and now the runway is clear for the pair to clash and determine a new titleholder after Francis Ngannou relinquished the strap when he parted ways with the UFC following failed contract negotiations.

Watch the video above to see Jones and Ngannou weight in for UFC 286 at the UFC Apex.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 285.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Armando Bacot leaves UNC’s ACC Tournament game against Boston College
Chapel Hill, NC17 hours ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Jose Altuve hit the weirdest single against the Astros in a World Baseball Classic tune-up
Houston, TX17 hours ago
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Jake Paul challenges Floyd Mayweather to box after running from altercation with '50 dudes' outside Heat game
Miami, FL3 hours ago
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Wisconsin
Madison, WI1 day ago
Panthers release 3 players on Wednesday
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC2 days ago
Liv Morgan explains what happened during viral moment at Knicks game
New York City, NY1 hour ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX2 days ago
Panthers reportedly 'seriously interested' in only 3 QBs from 2023 draft
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Free agents the Chiefs can sign who don't count against compensatory pick formula
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy