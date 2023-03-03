How Alaska became one of fentanyl’s deadliest frontiers
By GUEST CONTRIBUTOR,
6 days ago
An influx of fentanyl into Alaska in the last two years has vexed law enforcement, overwhelmed health systems and deeply affected struggling Native communities.
In 2020 and 2021, the synthetic opioid was a major contributor in a spike in overdoses — the nation’s largest, according to Alaska’s public health department. In 2021, overdose deaths jumped by 74% in one year, with fentanyl deaths spiking by 150%, the report said.
Drug traffickers have carved out a lucrative market for synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl in Alaska, since they can extract higher profit margins in a remote region.
Comments / 0