Alaska State
Must Read Alaska

How Alaska became one of fentanyl’s deadliest frontiers

By GUEST CONTRIBUTOR,

6 days ago
An influx of fentanyl into Alaska in the last two years has vexed law enforcement, overwhelmed health systems and deeply affected struggling Native communities.

In 2020 and 2021, the synthetic opioid was a major contributor in a spike in overdoses — the nation’s largest, according to Alaska’s public health department. In 2021, overdose deaths jumped by 74% in one year, with fentanyl deaths spiking by 150%, the report said.

Drug traffickers have carved out a lucrative market for synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl in Alaska, since they can extract higher profit margins in a remote region.

Read what Alaska’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program said about its 2022 drug interdiction efforts and the high rate of drug abuse in the Alaska Native population in the annual report to Congress at this CBS link.

