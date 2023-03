The Phoenix Day School for the Deaf robotics team won 3rd place at the 5th National Technology Regional Stem VEX Robotic Competition on Feb. 17–19 after just 5 months of working together.

This is the PDSD robotics team’s first year and coaches Dave Huber and Scott Madsen chalk up the teams’ break-out performance to harnessing the players’ technical skills including coding, building, strategic thinking and problem-solving, according to a press release.