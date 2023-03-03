King and Queen Consort to make first state visits to France and Germany

The King and Queen Consort will make their first state visits to France and Germany , Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Charles and Camilla’s six-day trip to Europe later in March will employ the royal family’s “soft diplomacy” to help strengthen the UK’s ties with two of the European Union’s leading nations.

The visit has been in the planning by the UK and host nations for months but its timing is fortuitous as it comes a few weeks after the UK’s relations with Brussels began to ease following the Windsor agreement, the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

The King and his wife will travel to the French capital Paris on March 26 then continue to Berlin in Germany, arriving on March 29 during a trip which a source said was planned in an “extraordinarily positive” atmosphere by all.

Asked about the importance of the state visit to the UK’s bond with Paris and Berlin, a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office official said the Government was very keen to have a strong and close relationship with the UK’s European neighbours.

Aspects of the trip reflect what are believed to be the wishes of the host countries to mark the historic visits of the UK’s new head of state.

The King will be the first British monarch to give a speech from France’s senate chamber, to senators and national assembly members, and the first UK sovereign to address German politicians from the Bundestag.

Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate will be the backdrop for Charles and Camilla’s official welcome to Germany, the first time the landmark has been used to welcome any visiting head of state.

A source said: “The fact that the programme has so many unique ceremonial elements to it does reflect the fact the strength of the relationship and something of the fact that this is the first state visit of their majesties’ reign.

“The atmosphere in which this has all been planned has been extraordinarily positive.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the visit was at the request of the British Government following invitations from the French and German presidents.

Outlining the trip, the spokesperson added: “The visit will celebrate the UK’s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values.

“It is also a chance to look forwards and show the many ways our countries are working in partnership, whether that be to tackle climate change, respond to the conflict in Ukraine, seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture.

“As well as speaking to the strength of the United Kingdom’s bilateral relationships with France and Germany, Their Majesties’ visit will include engagements highlighting the importance of sustainability and community – key themes which have been embraced by citizens of all our countries.”

Highlights of the six-day historic tour include Charles and Camilla joining their French hosts President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron for a ceremony of remembrance and wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe.

Afterwards the foursome will be part of a procession down the Champs Elysees towards the Elysee Palace, the French president’s official residence, where they will sit down to talks.

Camilla and Mrs Macron will officially open the new Manet and Degas exhibition at the Musee d’Orsay while Charles gives his address from the senate chamber.

The King and Queen Consort will also visit Bordeaux, centre of the famous wine-growing region and home to many British residents, where they will visit an organic vineyard and Charles will meet emergency workers who tackled wildlife last summer’s wildfires on the outskirts of the city.

The King and Queen Consort will also visit Bordeaux, centre of the famous wine-growing region and home to many British residents, where they will visit an organic vineyard and Charles will meet emergency workers who tackled wildlife last summer’s wildfires on the outskirts of the city.

The German leg of the trip will begin in March 29 with a ceremonial welcome from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender at the Brandenburg Gate.

The King will meet a few of the one million Ukrainian refugees who fled the Russian invasion and were welcomed in Germany.

In Hamburg, joined by the German president and his wife, Charles and Camilla will visit the St Nikolai Memorial, the remains of a church which was destroyed when the Allies bombed Hamburg during the Second World War.

Hamburg was virtually razed to the ground by Operation Gomorrah, a major bombing operation against the city in 1943, described as being unmatched by any other single Allied air attack in Europe during the conflict.

At the site, the King and president will lay wreaths during a short ceremony of remembrance.