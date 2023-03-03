Camila Alves Shares Chaotic Experience On Texas Flight Struck By Lightning

Photo: Getty Images

Camila Alves McConaughey was onboard the Lufthansa flight that was reportedly struck by lightning this week.

In an Instagram video, the Brazilian model and designer shared a short video of the "CHAOS" that ensued after severe turbulence on the flight from Austin to Germany caused the plane to drop about 4,000 feet, she wrote. As a result, seven people were hospitalized. "Everything was flying everywhere," McConaughey said. "To respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming. ... Thank God everyone was safe and ok."

Matthew McConaughey 's wife went on to thank staff at the Marriott Bonvoy hotel near Dulles International Airport, which is where the plane was diverted to.

The turbulence that occurred at 37,000 feet altitude above Tennessee was "brief but severe," Lufthansa said in a statement to the news outlet. "After the Airbus A330-300 landed, affected passengers received medical attention. Lufthansa ground staff at Dulles are currently attending to the well-being of passengers and rebooking them accordingly. Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers. The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority at all times."

Photos from passengers on social media show debris and other items scattered throughout the plane. "People who didn’t have the seat belts fastened got hurt mostly because it came as (a) surprise," the passenger wrote.

The FAA will conduct an investigation into the incident.