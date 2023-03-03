Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears 2023 free agency preview: Should Chicago bring back Matt Adams?

By Alyssa Barbieri,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBZo9_0l6pKfJj00

NFL free agency will be here before we know it, and the Chicago Bears have plenty of players set to hit the market. From key starters to valuable reserves, general manager Ryan Poles will have important decisions to make about who to bring back.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going through each individual player and breaking down their 2022 performance and whether or not they fit in the Bears’ long-term plans.

Next up is linebacker Matt Adams, who came to Chicago with an understanding of Matt Eberflus’ scheme. Adams would be an affordable option to bring back in 2023. But do the Bears want him back?

2022 stats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmCxq_0l6pKfJj00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSDVj_0l6pKfJj00
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Adams was brought to Chicago with a knowledge of Matt Eberflus’ defense, and he played the SAM linebacker role for the Bears. He had his best season since his rookie year with the Colts in 2018, but that was still in limited action. Adams dealt with injuries that limited him to 10 games. He dealt with a hamstring injury that sidelined him in Weeks 3 and 4 before suffering a calf injury in a Week 5 loss to the Vikings that landed him on injured reserve. Adams missed five games before making his return in Week 11 against the Falcons, and he played in the final seven games. Comparing Adams to another contributor like Joe Thomas, his production was down. But Adams did bring some real contributions on special teams.

Positional need: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGsDB_0l6pKfJj00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Considering undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn is the only starter on the roster, it’s safe to say linebacker is a big position of need this offseason. Although, when compared to others like defensive and offensive line, it’s not as concerning. Especially when you factor in the fact that Chicago could bring back Morrow on a one- or two-year deal — at an affordable rate — to fill that hole until they find his replacement.

Sanborn certainly made a case to be the starter at MIKE linebacker in 2023, which means Chicago needs to lock down a WILL and SAM linebacker. Could Adams return in that SAM role this year?

The future

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqQP9_0l6pKfJj00
AP Photo/David Dermer

The Bears have just one linebacker who factors into playing time on the 53-man roster in Sanborn, which means they have plenty of moves to make. They need to find a WILL and SAM linebacker, as well as depth at the position. Adams isn’t a priority to re-sign, but he’s someone who could serve as affordable depth at linebacker and make significant contributions on special teams. Adams brings veteran leadership to the group, and he’s someone with good knowledge of Eberflus’ scheme. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Adams back with the Bears in 2023. But it also wouldn’t be a surprise if they choose to move on.

2023 free agency profiles

We’re highlighting the Bears’ most notable free agents set to hit the open market in March:

DeAndre Houston-Carson Riley Reiff Byron Pringle

Sam Mustipher Patrick Scales Khari Blasingame

Angelo Blackson Matt Adams Michael Schofield (3/4)

Mike Pennel (3/5) Joe Thomas (3/6) Armon Watts (3/7)

Dane Cruikshank (3/8) Ryan Griffin (3/9) Dante Pettis (3/10)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Bears 2023 free agency preview: Have we seen the last of Ryan Griffin?
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA17 hours ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Basketball World Furious With 1 Team Being Barred From NCAA Tournament
North Andover, MA1 day ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN2 days ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX23 days ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO28 days ago
Armando Bacot leaves UNC’s ACC Tournament game against Boston College
Chapel Hill, NC20 hours ago
Panthers release 3 players on Wednesday
Charlotte, NC20 hours ago
Panthers reportedly 'seriously interested' in only 3 QBs from 2023 draft
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Where do Chiefs' free agents land on Touchdown Wire's top 151 list?
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
CBS Sports suggests Titans-Dolphins trade for Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Wide receiver Parris Campbell interested in a return to Ohio
Cleveland, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy