Nazareth uses big run to beat Peoria in Illinois Class 3A girls basketball semifinal

NORMAL, Ill. – The top-ranked Nazareth girls basketball team shook off a slow start and roared back to beat Peoria 48-35 in an Illinois Class 3A semifinal game at Illinois State's Redbird Arena on Friday morning.

The Roadrunners trailed by nine points in the second quarter but used a 32-1 run, including 22 straight points, between the second and third quarters to take control of the game.

“They are such a tough team to play against because once Peoria gets a lead on you, whether it’s three or 10, then they spread you out and they want to shorten the game because that’s Coach’s style," Nazareth coach Ed Stritzel said of Peoria coach Meechie Edwards. "They do wonderful with it. We changed to I wouldn’t say a half-court trap but we went to a kind of a half-court trap which I thought sped them up.

"We made a goal that we didn’t want to let Coach control the tempo of the game. I thought being behind I had to change up. Hopefully that was a good move. It carried into the second half. We stayed with the same defense and we started to get stop after stop. I didn’t really realize it was a 32-1 run, but I could feel us getting stops.”

The No. 1 team in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 rankings, Nazareth (34-1) advances to face Lincoln in the Illinois Class 3A championship game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. No. 15 Lincoln (36-0) defeated No. 16 Deerfield 76-56 on Friday afternoon behind 45 points from junior guard Kloe Froebe .

"We couldn't put the ball in the basket," said Edwards, the Peoria coach, whose team finished shooting 28.9 percent from the field (13 of 45) and 28.6 percent from 3-point range (four of 14). "We struggled with that a little bit."

Danielle Schully led Nazareth with 14 points on five of eight shooting, while Amalia Dray added 11 points. Olivia Austin grabbed 12 rebounds and scored nine points.

Aaliyah Guyton led No. 17 Peoria (28-4) with 16 points on six of 17 shooting.

Peoria rebounded to defeat Deerfield 86-67 in the third-place game on Friday night behind 33 points from Guyton. Peoria finished the season at 29-4, while Deerfield fell to 29-7.

• IHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL | PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Nazareth Academy-Peoria girls basketball

Photos from Nate Latsch