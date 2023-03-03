Shohei Ohtani Shines in New Balance 'We Got Now' Campaign

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani highlights New Balance campaign.

All eyes are on Shohei Ohtani ahead of the World Baseball Classic. Right on time, New Balance launched a new ad campaign starring the Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter.

On Friday, New Balance unveiled the latest installment of its global ‘We Got Now’ campaign. The 2x MLB All-Star and 2021 American League MVP shined bright in the 15-second spot.

Ohtani, the newest member of the New Balance family, appears for the first time in New Balance's global brand campaign. The video is the first in a series of advertisements that will air throughout the year.

“‘We Got Now’ celebrates the spirit of the present moment, something that I feel passionate about in my career and in my life,” says Ohtani. “When we are living in a world that’s future-focused and increasingly uncertain, now is everything.”

Shohei Ohtani swings the baseball bat. New Balance

Other campaign spots will feature New Balance athletes and ambassadors, including Coco Gauff, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, IU, and more. The star-studded videos showcase the effortless confidence that comes from those bold enough to embrace the present and the possibility of ‘the now,’ particularly in the more intimate moments - not just on the world’s biggest stages.

Ohtani's video will launch in Japan in concert with the World Baseball Classic and around the start of the new MLB season in North America. The campaign was concepted and produced with VMLY&R, a global full-service marketing agency based in New York City. The campaign will also include global out-of-home installments and social media content.

‘We Got Now’ will live on the New Balance website and social media channels, as well as media placements throughout 2023. To learn more about this exciting campaign and see previous video series, fans can visit New Balance on YouTube .

