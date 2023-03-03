Nashville
Change location
See more from this location?
Nashville, TN
YAHOO!
'This is my daughter, the person you murdered': Caitlyn Kaufman's mother speaks at sentencing hearing
By Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean,6 days ago
By Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean,6 days ago
Diane Kaufman gathered herself off a pew in Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton's court room with several papers clasped in her hands. She sat steady at...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0