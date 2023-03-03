Augusta Jags get a big win in Round 1 of the PBC Tournament

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Augusta Jaguars beat Flager 85-75 in Round 1 of the PBC tournament.

Leading by only 5 at halftime, the Jags were able to pull away with the lead and get the big win with 4 players scoring in double figures.

The team high scorer was Tyree Meyers with 20 points, followed by Ja’Queze Kirby with 17, David Viti with 15, and Tyshaun Crawford with 12 points.

Augusta will matchup against Columbus State University on Friday at 7:30 pm.

