Open in App
Augusta, GA
See more from this location?
WJBF

Augusta Jags get a big win in Round 1 of the PBC Tournament

By Kyra Goldstein,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vKAHs_0l6pFIJl00

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Augusta Jaguars beat Flager 85-75 in Round 1 of the PBC tournament.

Leading by only 5 at halftime, the Jags were able to pull away with the lead and get the big win with 4 players scoring in double figures.

The team high scorer was Tyree Meyers with 20 points, followed by Ja’Queze Kirby with 17, David Viti with 15, and Tyshaun Crawford with 12 points.

Augusta will matchup against Columbus State University on Friday at 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Augusta, GA newsLocal Augusta, GA
Nearly a decade later, Langley Pond Park is open for water activity
Augusta, GA6 hours ago
Augusta National Women’s Amateur defending champion Davis highlights Sage Valley Junior Amateur field
Augusta, GA1 day ago
WATCH: WJBF Sports 6 All-CSRA Awards
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aiken Fest is back for third year
Aiken, SC21 hours ago
Langley Pond temporarily closed for return of Augusta Invitational Regatta
Augusta, GA17 hours ago
Augusta Regional Airport prepares for 2023 Masters Tournament
Augusta, GA2 days ago
SRP Park hosting first event with new cashless system
Athens, GA2 days ago
Resident call for City of North Augusta to get more security at local recreational center
North Augusta, SC1 hour ago
Aiken Fest returns to the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds
Aiken, SC2 days ago
The mayor talks growth and opportunity in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC1 day ago
McDuffie County Schools hosts hiring fair
Thomson, GA17 hours ago
Central EMS wants committee to determine subsidy for Augusta ambulance service
Augusta, GA6 hours ago
Golden Apple: Kelli Kilbourn-Williams
Graniteville, SC1 day ago
Commissioners to hold work session to prepare for new Central EMS ambulance service
Augusta, GA2 days ago
North Augusta city council approves to extend Riverside Village master development agreement
North Augusta, SC3 days ago
Body found inside home on Woodbine Road in Aiken
Aiken, SC2 days ago
Juneteenth, St. Patrick’s Day Parade get city funding
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Augusta Regional Airport adding additional direct flights for Masters Week
Augusta, GA2 days ago
70-year-old woman shot and killed in Aiken
Aiken, SC1 day ago
Head-on collision in McDuffie County injures 16-year-old and another man
Mitchell, GA2 days ago
Two people treated for gunshot wounds in Aiken County
North Augusta, SC8 hours ago
Grovetown Elementary School teacher physically attacked by student
Grovetown, GA2 days ago
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office warns of parking ticket scam
Augusta, GA7 hours ago
JENNIE: Morris Museum of Art’s Social Canvas Block Party RESCHEDULED
Augusta, GA2 days ago
RCSO’s ‘Bomb Squad’ holds post-blast investigation class
Blythe, GA6 hours ago
Grovetown woman allegedly stabs brother over lasagna
Grovetown, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy