90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Regrets Forcing Mahmoud to Break Cultural Norm By Introducing Her to His Friends

Courtesy of TLC/YouTube

A lesson learned. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Nicole Sherbiny admitted that it was a mistake to force Mahmoud El Sherbiny to introduce her to his friends, as doing so breaks Egyptian cultural norms.

In a teaser clip for the upcoming Sunday, March 5, episode obtained by People, Nicole, 38, was seen sitting next to Mahmoud across a table from a few of his pals, and her discomfort was obvious. As the TLC personality struggled to make conversation with the group, she confessed to her husband that she felt a “little uncomfortable.”

“I am feeling very shy right now, but I don’t even know what’s appropriate to ask because I don’t want to offend anybody, or cross any cultural boundaries,” Nicole privately told Mahmoud at the table.

During her confessional, the reality TV star revealed that she “wasn’t nervous at all before [she] got here,” but once she arrived at the dinner, she admitted she “just want[ed] to leave, actually.”

Mahmoud, 30, also unraveled his thoughts to the camera later on, saying, “I feel like she wants to say to herself, ‘What I did to myself? Why I’m here now?'”

Nevertheless, Mahmoud taught Nicole how to tell his friends that she was “happy to have met” them during the dinner, and they quickly returned the gesture at the table.

The group outing was a learning lesson for Nicole, though, as she later explained during her confessional, “Now I know that I need to listen to my husband when he says that these things aren’t normal — because he’s right. It was awkward, and now I don’t think we need to do that again.”

The reason why Nicole wanted to meet her husband’s friends was because she has felt isolated upon returning to Egypt.

This is the second time Nicole has lived in Egypt with Mahmoud. The two have struggled with their cultural differences, from Mahmoud disagreeing with Nicole’s clothing style as it breaks Muslim dress codes, to her citing how “different” the lifestyle in the African country is compared to American life. The couple split just 11 months after getting married when the Idaho native asked Mahmoud for a divorce. Nicole then moved back to the U.S. following their brief separation.

However, Nicole eventually missed her husband, and the two reunited. Season 4 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series documents her second attempt to move to Egypt.

Despite rekindling their relationship, however, the spouses still experience heavy turbulence in their marriage. During the February 26 episode, fans watched as the pair fought about living around Mahmoud’s family after his relatives welcomed him and Nicole back with a party.

When she tried to tell her husband that she is “very introverted” and “used to living alone in a quiet environment,” Mahmoud insisted that their living situation won’t change, responding, “I know it’s too much for you, but I need you to handle that more.”