Oregon State
Statesman Journal

Oregon to lift health care mask mandate April 3

By Tracy Loew, Salem Statesman Journal,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UzW8_0l6p2w2N00

Masks will no longer be required in health care settings beginning April 3, the Oregon Health Authority has announced.

The requirement, implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, mandated masks for workers, patients and visitors in hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, counseling offices, school-based health centers and other health care settings.

OHA data shows decreases in circulation of the three respiratory pathogens that triggered a surge in visits to hospital emergency departments and intensive care units last fall, the agency said.

As of Friday, COVID-19 test positivity was 10%, influenza test positivity was 1.2% and RSV test positivity was 1.6%.

The decision to end statewide health care mask requirements aligns with decisions in other states, including Washington, OHA said. The timing of the lifting of the restriction gives the health care system and the public time to prepare for the change.

People at higher risk for severe disease or who live with someone at higher risk should still consider wearing masks in health care or any settings to better protect themselves and those most vulnerable around them, health officials said.

Some health care settings may continue to require masks even after the requirement is lifted.

In addition, the state will allow an emergency order giving hospitals more flexibility to respond to a surge in respiratory infections to expire on March 6.

Tracy Loew covers the environment at the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips to tloew@statesmanjournal.com , 503-399-6779. Follow her on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon to lift health care mask mandate April 3

