Los Angeles, CA
Bossip

Get Well Soon: LeBron James Out For At Least Three Weeks, Maybe Longer, With Foot Tendon Injury

By Noah Williams,

5 days ago

LeBron James Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Amid the Laker’s push for a playoff spot, LeBron James has suffered a foot tendon injury that will have him out for three weeks or longer.

Last month LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer via a record that was previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar that seemed impossible to overtake. Leave it to LeBron to break the record then graciously claim he has no thoughts of retirement.

As previously reported, Bron has been vocal about the goal of playing in the NBA with his son Bronny James who is finishing up his senior year and will have one year before he can play alongside his famed father. Now only one thing can stand in the way of James Gang playing together, and that’s father time.

LeBron James has world-class trainers, nutritionists, and doctors, but people are wondering if time is on his side. During All-Star weekend, Bron sat out the entire second half after suffering a right-hand contusion.

To make matters worse, last week LeBron suffered a foot injury and was seen stating that he heard “a pop” which immediately sent Laker fans spiraling.

While he finished that game, he was absent from the next outing and revealed that he has a foot tendon injury. ESPN reports that James told reporter Katie George during an on-court interview after the game that he thought he stepped on Powell’s foot, causing the discomfort; however, replays showed it was a noncontact injury.

The injury will sideline him for at least three weeks.

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to avoid missing the playoffs yet again but without LeBron and an inconsistent Anthony Davis on the team, things are looking bleak.

