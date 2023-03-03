Open in App
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Wet & breezy Friday evening

By Derek Beasley,

6 days ago

Marty Bass has your Friday afternoon forecast 01:42

BALTIMORE -- Rain will continue across the region through tonight as an area of low pressure tracks through the region. The rain will

diminish across the area this afternoon before picking up an intensity after dark as the main storm system approaches.

Rain may be heavy at times and winds will turn gusty by this evening into tonight with some gusts over 40 mph possible. Rain will move out of the area by Saturday morning with breezy conditions continuing through Saturday afternoon.

High temperatures on Saturday afternoon will reach the mid to Upper 50s. More Sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

The nice stretch of weather will continue to start the next work week with highs on Monday reaching around 60 under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will swing through the area on Tuesday with increased clouds and a slight chance for showers. Cooler weather will return Wednesday and continue through the end of the week. High temperatures will top out around 50° with overnight low temperatures falling into the low 30s.

