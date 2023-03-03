‘Bubba solved the case’: Murdaughs’ dog now living with a trial witness

Murdaugh, 54, insisted to authorities on the night of the slayings he wasn’t near the dog kennels at the family’s rural hunting lodge, where Maggie and Paul were found fatally shot with a rifle and shotgun, respectively.
But prosecutors brought to light a bombshell Snapchat video during that clearly placed the South Carolina scion at the family’s Islandton hunting lodge — revealing his voice as one among three clearly heard on the 50-second clip. The others belonged to Paul and Maggie.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters teased the video as “crucial evidence” during opening statements in late January.
In his sensational testimony, Murdaugh later admitted joining his wife and son at the kennel, where he is heard snatching a chicken away from Bubba.
