Australia's nine-wicket third test win against India secures spot in World Test Championship final

Australia has completed its dramatic turnaround in India to beat the hosts by nine wickets in Indore and secure its place in the ICC World Test Championship cricket final.

The Aussies came into the test match undermanned with David Warner (injury) and skipper Pat Cummins (family illness) while Josh Hazlewood was also ruled out for the remainder of the series.

There was also enormous pressure on the Aussies after they threw away a chance at victory in the second Test.

However the Aussies, bolstered by the return of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, answered back emphatically on the third day to easily secure victory in Indore.

Nathan Lyon was the chief destroyer with the ball at Holkar Cricket Stadium, taking 8-64 in the second innings on his way to 11 wickets for the match.

Travis Head was unbeaten in 49 while Marnus Labuschagne saw off some tricky early bowling in the second innings to finishing 20 not out.

First innings hero Usman Khawaja was out for a second-ball duck in the second dig, which led to some nervy moments for the Australians on a dangerous wicket.

However Head to the game to the Indians to mow down the modest target of 76.

The win means Australia is certain to play in the World Test Championship final at The Oval, London from June 7-11.

Australia have confirmed their place in the WTC final!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/kGWQmTo2GT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 3, 2023

It was the perfect way to finish the Test for Head who had been dropped for the first Test before returning for the second Test in Delhi.

'It's just nice to contribute,' he said.

'Not everything is going to go your way and not everything is going to be smooth sailing.

'The vibe that we have created means that we can get on with the job and when the chance came I was ready enough to take it.'

Head said the messaging was simple heading into the third Test after an horrendous surrender in the second Test to hand victory and the Border–Gavaskar Trophy.

'Make sure we go out and execute as best we can in the first innings,' he said.

'I felt we did that exceptionally well.

'Obviously the lead up to the Test match, when things aren't going your way I think we drew back really well to Sri Lanka and Pakistan and the plans that we had set in those conditions.

A huge few minutes in Travis Head’s career. Absorbed over half an hour of relentless pressure then smacks a couple of boundaries and a huge six. Great fella, very happy for him. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4WmNjR9FnI — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) March 3, 2023

'Coming here [it was about making sure] we were really clear about them.

'Obviously there was some shift in thinking in what we want to do and achieve and everyone does that individually.

'Then to make sure once it comes to the toss and it didn't go our way, that we executed well.

'I think we did a fantastic job to come back from what has been some pressure over the first two tests.'

Former Aussie Test opener Matt Hayden praised Head for bouncing back from his non-selection in the first Test to becoming the aggressor in the third Test.

'It's incredible what happens when you show that attitude and intent,' Hayden said in commentary.

'... That adjustment in the mindset and within two overs [there are] 20 runs [and] bang. This is really, really good batting.

'Travis Head should have almost been number one picked. He was brilliant last summer. Now he's showing exactly why you pick him. To come here for a big tour and not be picked. Ridiculous.'

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said his batsman needed to show more courage on a challenging wicket.

'When you play on challenging pitches you have to be brave,' he says.

'We allowed their bowlers to bowl on one particular spot - not taking any credit away from their bowlers.

'They kept challenging us, hitting their length.

'We were slightly behind and we didn't adapt as we would have liked to.'