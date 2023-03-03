Open in App
Greenwood, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The State

Skeptical man didn’t believe he had winning SC lottery ticket — until holding the check

By Irene Wright,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvT1D_0l6ox1cM00

A South Carolina man likes to play the lottery with his daughters, but this time, he decided to buy a ticket for himself.

He spent $3 on a Crossword Tripler ticket at a Greenwood convenience store.

That ticket won $75,000.

The man told lottery officials he wasn’t convinced that he had won, at least not until he was holding the check in his hands.

He said he “couldn’t believe his good fortune,” according to lottery officials.

When asked what he would do with the money, he said he would still be sharing it with his daughters. At least some of it, that is.

“I’m giving each of them $1,000,” he said.

The man, who was not identified in the news release, beat odds of 600,000 to 1, and one $75,000 prize remains in the Crossword Tripler game.

Greenwood is about 55 miles south of Greenville.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Great-grandmother in disbelief after big lottery win. ‘I got my magnifying glass out’

Mail carrier can’t believe his eyes after seeing NC lottery win. ‘Once in a lifetime’

Lottery player thought she won $500. Missouri clerk tells her to ‘look at the screen’

Mom has win streak at casino — then luck continues with ‘surreal’ Maryland lottery win

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
South Carolina couple hits lottery jackpot at Union store, officials say
Union, SC1 day ago
Wife waited to check South Carolina lottery ticket. Then came a ‘surreal’ moment
Charleston, SC2 days ago
South Carolina Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State
Gaffney, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Upstate couple keeping quiet about big scratch-off win
Union, SC1 day ago
SC man had enough fentanyl in home 'to cause the overdose of thousands' of people, solicitor says
Gaston, SC1 day ago
South Carolina woman arrested after allegedly taking an abortion pill
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Lowcountry couple nabs $500K from scratch-off ticket
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in South Texas
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Woman finds Bible in Unity Park in Greenville, South Carolina, and wants help finding owner
Greenville, SC2 days ago
S.C. drug fugitive caught in Richmond County traffic stop
Hamlet, NC1 day ago
CocoBowlz plans to open a smoothie, acai bowl spot in this busy Irmo shopping center
Irmo, SC1 hour ago
Father and son shot to death at their car dealership, South Carolina cops say
Williamston, SC3 days ago
The Scout electric vehicle plant in the Midlands will hire 4K workers. Where will they come from?
Blythewood, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy