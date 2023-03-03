Skeptical man didn’t believe he had winning SC lottery ticket — until holding the check

A South Carolina man likes to play the lottery with his daughters, but this time, he decided to buy a ticket for himself.

He spent $3 on a Crossword Tripler ticket at a Greenwood convenience store.

That ticket won $75,000.

The man told lottery officials he wasn’t convinced that he had won, at least not until he was holding the check in his hands.

He said he “couldn’t believe his good fortune,” according to lottery officials.

When asked what he would do with the money, he said he would still be sharing it with his daughters. At least some of it, that is.

“I’m giving each of them $1,000,” he said.

The man, who was not identified in the news release, beat odds of 600,000 to 1, and one $75,000 prize remains in the Crossword Tripler game.

Greenwood is about 55 miles south of Greenville.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

