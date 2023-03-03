Open in App
Houston, TX
TexansDaily

Alabama QB Bryce Young Fires Back At Size Critics

By Matt Galatzan,

5 days ago

Potential Texans NFL Draft pick Bryce Young is not concerned with the critiques about his size.

Ahead of the NFL Scouting combine, the Houston Texans seemed destined to pick Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, Bryce Young, with the No. 2 overall pick.

However, ever concerns about his official size measurements surfaced, some detractors, including ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay, cautioned the Texans about picking the former Heisman winner .

Young, of course, disagrees, stating at the combine that he is confident in his ability to succeed at the next level despite those concerns.

"I've been this size, respectfully, my whole life," Young said . "I know who I am, I know what I can do. For me, it's fair, everyone can speculate, ask me every question. I'm going to continue to control what I can control, keep working my hardest to put myself in this position. I'm confident in myself. I know what I can do."

The Texans have made Young a priority, setting a formal meeting with him during the combine.

Houston has also met with CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson, among others.

But when asked about Young, DeMeco Ryans seemed particularly impressed with the QB.

"I know Bryce is an outstanding leader from what I've seen, and an outstanding quarterback," he told reporters Tuesday. "It's no surprise the success that he's had. Just because of the makeup, the type of guy that he is. Wishing him the best moving forward."

As for which direction the Texans will ultimately end up going with their first pick, it seems as though one way or the other it will be a quarterback.

And Young is at the forefront of that conversation, size concerns or not.

