Tom Cruise 'Intent On Celebrating' His Success 'As A Producer' Even If 'Top Gun: Maverick' Doesn't Win An Oscar

By Aaron Johnson,

6 days ago
Though Tom Cruise didn't earn a Best Actor nomination at this year's Oscars , his flick Top Gun: Maverick is up for Best Picture — something he's "over the moon" about since he's being recognized "as a producer" this time around.

"Filmmaking for Tom these days is all about creating the whole package and making it work and [making] money, as opposed to having that one scene in the film where he cries or yells and generates the perfect 'Oscars clip,'" the source told a news outlet of the movie star's fresh outlook.

"Tom has grown out of caring about that stuff, and in the process has grown into an absolutely killer businessman and producer," the source declared. "And that’s the real thing he’s intent on celebrating this awards season."

As OK! reported, the dad-of-three , 60, "is finally feeling the love again" in showbiz after hitting a slump.

"Tom may have moved out of Hollywood, but he’s back in the mix in the industry he adores," an insider told one publication. "He’s telling people that this is his year. It doesn’t hurt that he’s now heading to the Oscars [on March 12] with a nod for such a huge blockbuster. Put it this way: Tom’s back on top."

Cruise's renewed popularity may also be due to the fact that he's learned to keep his Scientology views to himself, as the controversial religion has caused quite an uproar over the years. However, sources claimed his devotion to the church is still taking a toll on his love life.

"The whole Scientology thing is a turnoff for most women , and he can't exactly downplay it. He's very committed to it," an insider told Radar.

The action star's last romance is believed to be a very private relationship with Mission: Impossible costar Hayley Atwell , 40, but an insider claimed she broke things off since he was too "controlling."

Us Weekly spoked to the insider about Cruise's excitement.

