National high school wrestling: Who are the best of the best at 150 pounds?

As the high school wrestling seasons come to a close across the country, we're putting together a fictitious tournament — let’s call it the SBLive National Mock Invitational — featuring eight of the top wrestlers from across the United States in each weight class.

Over the next several weeks, we will unveil the weight classes one at a time then ask you, the reader: Who would emerge victorious in matchups between the best wrestlers from New England to Southern California, and everywhere in between?

The leading vote-getter in each weight classification will be crowned mock national champion — and all the winners will be announced atop the would-be podium.

We started with 106 pounds , then moved to 113 , 120 , 126 , 132 , 138 and 144 . Up next? Here is the 150-pound bracket for the SBLive Mock Invitational:

SBLive's National Mock Invitational: Meet the 150-pounders

P.J. Duke, Minisink Valley (New York)

Duke’s high school season came to an early end due to injury, but the sophomore still picked up plenty of huge wins along the way, including a first-place finish at the Walsh Ironman. Duke was the first seventh-grader in New York history to win a state wrestling title.

Colin Dupill, Greeneville (Tennessee)

Dupill earned two state championships in Virginia and won two more after moving to Tennessee. The South Dakota State signee closed his high school career with a major decision over Forrest’s Seth McCoy to claim his fourth state title.

Dylan Gilcher, Detroit Central Catholic (Michigan)

Gilcher has won state titles at 112, 135 and 140 pounds during his high school career. The Michigan signee is hoping to add a fourth before heading off to college.

Cooper Haase, Osceola (Florida)

Osceola has had at least one individual state champion for 16 consecutive years, and Haase contributed to the cause in each of the past three seasons. The future West Point wrestler is 45-1 as a senior and is looking to become the first four-time state champion in Osceola history.

Zach Hanson, Lakeville North (Minnesota)

Hanson earned silver medals in his first two state tournament appearances before breaking through as a junior at 145 pounds. The Stanford signee bumped up a weight class this winter as he goes for state title No. 2.

Beau Mantanona, Palm Desert (California)

Mantanona wrapped up his dominant high school career with a state championship after placing second in controversial fashion as a junior. Mantanona will wrestle in college for Michigan.

Carter McCallister, Rock Bridge (Missouri)

A season ago, McCallister went 45-0 overall en route to his second state title. The Missouri signee was even better this winter, going 49-0 and claiming a third title. McCallister was also a 2019 USWA Folkstyle National Champion.

Ty Watters, West Allegheny (Pennsylvania)

As a junior, Watters became the first West Allegheny wrestler to win an individual state championship when he defeated Franklin Regional's Finn Solomon in the 145-pound Class 3A finals. Watters recently captured a Southern Sectional title as he looks to close his career with another gold medal at state.