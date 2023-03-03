Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

National high school wrestling: Who are the best of the best at 150 pounds?

By Bob Lundeberg,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3lmf_0l6osu2100

As the high school wrestling seasons come to a close across the country, we're putting together a fictitious tournament — let’s call it the SBLive National Mock Invitational — featuring eight of the top wrestlers from across the United States in each weight class.

Over the next several weeks, we will unveil the weight classes one at a time then ask you, the reader: Who would emerge victorious in matchups between the best wrestlers from New England to Southern California, and everywhere in between?

The leading vote-getter in each weight classification will be crowned mock national champion — and all the winners will be announced atop the would-be podium.

We started with 106 pounds , then moved to 113 , 120 , 126 , 132 , 138 and 144 . Up next? Here is the 150-pound bracket for the SBLive Mock Invitational:

SBLive's National Mock Invitational: Meet the 150-pounders

P.J. Duke, Minisink Valley (New York)

Duke’s high school season came to an early end due to injury, but the sophomore still picked up plenty of huge wins along the way, including a first-place finish at the Walsh Ironman. Duke was the first seventh-grader in New York history to win a state wrestling title.

Colin Dupill, Greeneville (Tennessee)

Dupill earned two state championships in Virginia and won two more after moving to Tennessee. The South Dakota State signee closed his high school career with a major decision over Forrest’s Seth McCoy to claim his fourth state title.

Dylan Gilcher, Detroit Central Catholic (Michigan)

Gilcher has won state titles at 112, 135 and 140 pounds during his high school career. The Michigan signee is hoping to add a fourth before heading off to college.

Cooper Haase, Osceola (Florida)

Osceola has had at least one individual state champion for 16 consecutive years, and Haase contributed to the cause in each of the past three seasons. The future West Point wrestler is 45-1 as a senior and is looking to become the first four-time state champion in Osceola history.

Zach Hanson, Lakeville North (Minnesota)

Hanson earned silver medals in his first two state tournament appearances before breaking through as a junior at 145 pounds. The Stanford signee bumped up a weight class this winter as he goes for state title No. 2.

Beau Mantanona, Palm Desert (California)

Mantanona wrapped up his dominant high school career with a state championship after placing second in controversial fashion as a junior. Mantanona will wrestle in college for Michigan.

Carter McCallister, Rock Bridge (Missouri)

A season ago, McCallister went 45-0 overall en route to his second state title. The Missouri signee was even better this winter, going 49-0 and claiming a third title. McCallister was also a 2019 USWA Folkstyle National Champion.

Ty Watters, West Allegheny (Pennsylvania)

As a junior, Watters became the first West Allegheny wrestler to win an individual state championship when he defeated Franklin Regional's Finn Solomon in the 145-pound Class 3A finals. Watters recently captured a Southern Sectional title as he looks to close his career with another gold medal at state.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Cardinals cut down net at Lincoln High School after punching state tournament ticket
Mcclellanville, SC23 hours ago
GEICO Nationals 2023 boys bracket released: Montverde Academy takes top seed in eight-team field
Fort Myers, FL22 hours ago
Florida A&M football offers 11-year old running back
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Jean-Pierre Laughs Out Loud At Reporter Who Notes Biden Schedule And Asks ‘What’s He Up To?’
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA15 hours ago
Bronny James prep career ends; Notre Dame beats Sierra Canyon for fourth time to win SoCal D1 title
Canyon, CA1 day ago
Minnesota high school boys hockey Power Rankings for the state tournament
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Recruiting roundup: LeBron James says Bronny 'definitely better' than NBA players; Nation's No. 1 football prospect favoring USC?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Etiwanda stuns No. 1 Sierra Canyon, ends perfect season, amazing career of Juju Watkins
Canyon, CA1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Illinois high school football power forfeits nine wins for using ineligible players
Park Ridge, IL1 day ago
Minnesota Class 1A boys hockey state tournament: Wednesday's stars, recaps, statistical leaders
Minneapolis, MN13 hours ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
KJ Bolden, nation's No. 2 overall prospect, has 'nothing but amazing' Arkansas visit; Alabama up next
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
KJ Bolden, nation's No. 2 prospect, says USC has his attention, 'every athlete is intrigued' by Oregon ahead of West Coast trip
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Oregon (OSAA) 6A boys basketball state tournament: Matchups, what to know for each of Thursday's quarterfinals
Portland, OR1 day ago
Minnesota Class 1A boys hockey tournament: Mahtomedi pulls away from Alexandria
Mahtomedi, MN21 hours ago
Prediction: Nebraska Cornhuskers to land key 20-plus offer target
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Jalynn Bristow, Arianna Roberson headline All-Tournament teams at 2023 UIL Girls Basketball State Championships
San Antonio, TX1 hour ago
Michigan 2023 state hockey tournament: meet the top players
Plymouth, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy