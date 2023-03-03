Morgan Wallen Unleashes Long-Awaited 36-Track Album: 'One Thing At A Time'

Photo: Getty Images finally dropped his highly-anticipated, massive studio album to kick off the weekend on Friday (March 3). Morgan Wallen One Thing At A Time features a whopping 36 tracks, including some previously-released or previously-teased anthems, and others that quickly became fan-favorites as listeners delved into the whole collection for the first time. Wallen announced the release date of One Thing At A Time in late January. The reigning iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Album of the Year winner stirred anticipation for the project for months. In October, he posted a few photos on Instagram of his “last shows for a while,” and confirmed that “ now it’s onto album grind mode , let’s get it.” Now that One Thing At A Time is here, Wallen is gearing up for his world tour , beginning this month with , ERNEST , HARDY and Parker McCollum . Bailey Zimmerman Wallen is also slated to perform at a packed Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The “You Proof” superstar announced the Friday night concert on Thursday morning (March 2). Free tickets to the album release show were only available by visiting the Bridgestone Arena box office in person. Lines wrapped around the venue — which has a seating capacity of approximately 20,000 for concerts — and all tickets were gone by 1:06 p.m. CT, officials confirmed. Now, Wallen is offering a way to watch the concert via his social media channels ( find out how to watch here ).
Listen to a few of Wallen’s
One Thing At A Time tracks below, and find the full album on iHeartRadio here . Born With A Beer In My Hand Last Night Everything I Love Man Made A Bar (feat. ) Eric Church Devil Don’t Know One Thing At A Time ’98 Braves Ain’t That Some I Wrote The Book Tennessee Numbers Hope That’s True Whiskey Friends Sunrise Keith Whitley In the Bible (feat. ) HARDY You Proof Thought You Should Know F150-50 Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby) I Deserve A Drink Wine Into Water Me + All Your Reasons Tennessee Fan Money On Me Thinkin’ Bout Me Single Than She Was Days That End In Why Last Drive Down Main Me To Me Don’t Think Jesus 180 (Lifestyle) Had It Cowgirls (feat. ) ERNEST Good Girl Gone Missin’ Outlook Dying Man
