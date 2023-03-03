Open in App
Tennessee State
Morgan Wallen Unleashes Long-Awaited 36-Track Album: 'One Thing At A Time'

By Kelly Fisher,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBWsa_0l6oohnw00
Photo: Getty Images

Morgan Wallen finally dropped his highly-anticipated, massive studio album to kick off the weekend on Friday (March 3). One Thing At A Time features a whopping 36 tracks, including some previously-released or previously-teased anthems, and others that quickly became fan-favorites as listeners delved into the whole collection for the first time.

Wallen announced the release date of One Thing At A Time in late January. The reigning iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Album of the Year winner stirred anticipation for the project for months. In October, he posted a few photos on Instagram of his “last shows for a while,” and confirmed that “ now it’s onto album grind mode , let’s get it.” Now that One Thing At A Time is here, Wallen is gearing up for his world tour , beginning this month with ERNEST , HARDY , Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman .

Wallen is also slated to perform at a packed Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The “You Proof” superstar announced the Friday night concert on Thursday morning (March 2). Free tickets to the album release show were only available by visiting the Bridgestone Arena box office in person. Lines wrapped around the venue — which has a seating capacity of approximately 20,000 for concerts — and all tickets were gone by 1:06 p.m. CT, officials confirmed. Now, Wallen is offering a way to watch the concert via his social media channels ( find out how to watch here ).

Listen to a few of Wallen’s One Thing At A Time tracks below, and find the full album on iHeartRadio here .

  1. Born With A Beer In My Hand
  2. Last Night
  3. Everything I Love
  4. Man Made A Bar (feat. Eric Church )
  5. Devil Don’t Know
  6. One Thing At A Time
  7. ’98 Braves
  8. Ain’t That Some
  9. I Wrote The Book
  10. Tennessee Numbers
  11. Hope That’s True
  12. Whiskey Friends
  13. Sunrise
  14. Keith Whitley
  15. In the Bible (feat. HARDY )
  16. You Proof
  17. Thought You Should Know
  18. F150-50
  19. Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby)
  20. I Deserve A Drink
  21. Wine Into Water
  22. Me + All Your Reasons
  23. Tennessee Fan
  24. Money On Me
  25. Thinkin’ Bout Me
  26. Single Than She Was
  27. Days That End In Why
  28. Last Drive Down Main
  29. Me To Me
  30. Don’t Think Jesus
  31. 180 (Lifestyle)
  32. Had It
  33. Cowgirls (feat. ERNEST )
  34. Good Girl Gone Missin’
  35. Outlook
  36. Dying Man

“Everything I Love”

“Man Made A Bar,” feat. Eric Church

“One Thing At A Time”

“I Wrote The Book”

“Keith Whitley”

“In the Bible,” feat. HARDY

“You Proof”

“Tennessee Fan”

“Days That End In Why”

“Cowgirls,” feat. ERNEST

