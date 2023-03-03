Morgan Wallen Unleashes Long-Awaited 36-Track Album: 'One Thing At A Time'

Photo: Getty Images

Morgan Wallen finally dropped his highly-anticipated, massive studio album to kick off the weekend on Friday (March 3). One Thing At A Time features a whopping 36 tracks, including some previously-released or previously-teased anthems, and others that quickly became fan-favorites as listeners delved into the whole collection for the first time.

Wallen announced the release date of One Thing At A Time in late January. The reigning iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Album of the Year winner stirred anticipation for the project for months. In October, he posted a few photos on Instagram of his “last shows for a while,” and confirmed that “ now it’s onto album grind mode , let’s get it.” Now that One Thing At A Time is here, Wallen is gearing up for his world tour , beginning this month with ERNEST , HARDY , Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman .

Wallen is also slated to perform at a packed Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The “You Proof” superstar announced the Friday night concert on Thursday morning (March 2). Free tickets to the album release show were only available by visiting the Bridgestone Arena box office in person. Lines wrapped around the venue — which has a seating capacity of approximately 20,000 for concerts — and all tickets were gone by 1:06 p.m. CT, officials confirmed. Now, Wallen is offering a way to watch the concert via his social media channels ( find out how to watch here ).

Listen to a few of Wallen’s One Thing At A Time tracks below, and find the full album on iHeartRadio here .