Inside The Penguins

Penguins Acquire Dmitry Kulikov from Ducks

By Nick Horwat,

6 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly added another defenseman to their lineup.

Within two hours from the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to be late additions to the party.

While everyone awaits official details on a deal to re-acquire Nick Bonino, the Penguins are reportedly making a trade for Dmitry Kulikov.

The deal is still being finalized and is likely going to involve a pick and a player in return.

Pierre Lubrun of TSN believes the player heading to Anaheim is Brock McGinn.

A veteran defenseman from the Anaheim Ducks, Kulikov has played 866 career games with a number of teams.

The Penguins have been linked to Kulikov for a few weeks according to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period and now things seem to be coming to fruition.

Through 61 games this season with the Ducks, Kulikov has recorded three goals and 12 assists for 15 points.

The Ducks, however, have been close to historically bad, especially on the defensive side.

Currently sitting with a 20-34-8 record, the Ducks are well in the running for the first overall pick at the upcoming draft.

Kulikov is a left shot defenseman who makes $2.25 million against the cap and is in the final year of his contract.

The Ducks are also reportedly retaining some of the cap hit.

UPDATE: The Penguins have made it official that they have dealt McGinn and a 2024 third-round pick for Kulikov.

The Ducks will be retaining 50% of the remaining cap hit.

