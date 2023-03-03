Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Commander Country

Commanders Sign Chiefs Ex WR, Eric Bieniemy Favorite?

By Jeremy Brener,

6 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs to Washington Commanders pipeline continues with reserve wideout Marcus Kemp joining coach Eric Bieniemy in the nation's capital.

The Washington Commanders are adding to their wide receiver room today.

According to Chiefs Digest , the Commanders are signing veteran free agent Marcus Kemp to a deal.

Kemp, who turns 28 this summer, has bounced around the league on the fringe of rosters, but has primarily appeared for the Kansas City Chiefs, playing three stints with the team from 2017-2022.

Kemp was apart of both Super Bowl rosters in the Chiefs dynasty and has a strong familiarity with new Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Bieniemy served as the Chiefs offensive coordinator from 2018-22 but served in Kansas City under head coach Andy Reid since his arrival back in 2013.

Kemp likely won't play too much with the Commanders given the fact that Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson and Dyami Brown will certainly be ahead of him on the depth chart. But he can step up if needed.

Kemp caught a huge third-down conversion in the AFC Championship back in January against the Cincinnati Bengals, just the fifth catch of his career and first in the postseason.

Kemp's role with the Commanders will likely be small on paper. However, his experience playing under Bieniemy will help the receivers become more acclimated with him, making this an important signing for the Commanders moving forward.

