Best 'Creed' In The Trilogy? | 'Creed III' Review

By Gabriel Kovacs,

5 days ago

Powered by RedCircle

Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut with Creed III, the 9th movie in the Rocky franchise, starring Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson. Director Ryan Cooler set the bar incredibly high with the original Creed film, so we discuss whether or not Jordan was able to meet exceptions. Before we get to our Creed III review though we take a look at the box office results for Ant-Man 3, and chat about Marvel’s prospects at the box office moving forward, and whether Ant-Man has will be considered a success.

Stick around through the end of the show for this week’s BlendGame which includes our favorite moments from across the Rocky franchise’s long and storied history.

Timestamps (approx. only)

00:00:00 - intro
00:04:15 - Box Office Chat: 'Ant-Man 3' vs 'Cocaine Bear' vs March
00:24:01 - Marvel Tier List: 'Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania'
00:32:41 - This Week In Movies
00:36:58 - 'Creed III' Review
00:52:43 - Our Favorite Rocky Moments
01:09:53 - Outro

