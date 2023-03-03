Open in App
Clemson, SC
Clemson Spring Practice 2023

By Christian Goeckel,

6 days ago

The 2023 Clemson Tigers, coming off of their 21st ACC Championship, are set to kickoff spring practice.

With 15 returning starters, optimism is high around a Clemson football program  coming off yet another ACC Championship.

Clemson is set to kickoff their 2023 campaign with spring practice beginning on March 6th, and culminating with the 2023 Spring (Orange vs. White) on April 16th at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson started 2022 11-1, and seemed to be on the precipice off another CFP appearance, but a loss to rival South Carolina ended those dreams.

Now, in 2023, Clemson returns a ton of talent, including junior running back Will Shipley and sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klubnik will be the center of attention this spring as Clemson looks to rebound from a season that saw the offense sputter at times, turning the football over 1.6 times per game.

There will be plenty of exciting position battles to watch, but the vibe around camp seems to be more about finding chemistry on both sides of the ball. Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley joins the program fresh off of an appearance in the CFP National Championship with TCU. Under Riley's tutelage, TCU's Max Duggan won the Davey O'Brien Award and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. How Riley utilizes Cad Klubnik's skillset will be one of the year's biggest storylines.

Defensively, co-defensive coordinators Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn enter their second season in charge of the defense . Last year, the Tigers saw plenty of moments of uncharacteristic busts, and gave up 20.86 points per game, the most since 2015.

