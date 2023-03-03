Open in App
Bloomington, IN
HoosiersNow

Indiana's Kiandra Browne Wheeled Off Court in Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals

By Haley Jordan,

6 days ago

Hoosier junior forward Kiandra Browne was wheeled off the court in the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals versus Michigan State after falling to the floor clutching her right leg in the second quarter.

It's unclear for now what exactly happened, and without a replay, it's even harder to guess.

It appeared Browne was bumped and then fell to the floor wrenching in pain. She laid there while Indiana staff rushed to her assistance and sat on the ground with her for more than three minutes. Target Center was silent, and you could hear the cries of Browne, who was having trouble extending her right leg.

She required a few people to lift her up off the court all while trying to keep that leg elevated. She received huge applause as she was wheeled off the court and taken to see medical.

The Montreal, Quebec, Canada native suffered a right thumb injury nearly the whole season. She's only played seven games for less than 10 minutes combined and two points on the season.

Last season, Browne started eight out of 30 games in place of current senior forward Mackenzie Holmes, who was out with a left knee injury. Now, injury struck Browne again as she hasn't caught a break.

Upon her exit, the Hoosiers, who started the game off rocky, had some sort of offensive burst as they started hitting shots. The Spartans retaliated with sound shooting of their own as they lead 40-34 at the half.

Read the game story to follow for more updates on Browne's injury and how the team responded to adversity.

