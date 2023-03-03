Tom Pidcock ready for Strade Bianche - ‘I'm in a good headspace’

Tom Pidcock leads a strong Ineos Grenadiers squad at Strade Bianche 2023 , with the British rider quietly confident he can use his cyclocross skills and natural aggression to secure an early but prestigious result in his spring Classics campaign.

Pidcock wears number 101, with Laurens De Plus, Michal Kwiatkowski , Brandon Rivera, Carlos Rodriguez, Magnus Sheffield and Ben Tulett completing the Ineos lineup.

Kwiatkowski won Strade Bianche in 2014 and 2017, during the peak of his career, while Tulett, like Pidcock, has a superb cyclocross pedigree and can handle the steep Tuscan hills. Rodriguez needs little introduction after his successful 2022, while Sheffield showed his talents by winning De Brabantse Pijl in 2022 and was fourth overall at the this year's Tour Down Under.

“We’ve got a strong team. In this race anything can happen, so it's good to have that depth,” Pidcock said late on Friday after two days in Strade Bianche reconnaissance with his teammates. “I think it's a good lineup. Kwiato is really experienced, it's always good to race with him.”

Like every team, Ineos Grenadiers will make detailed race plans for Strade Bianche and the 11 sectors across 63 kilometres of gravel roads.

The British super team know that the decisive sectors of Strade Bianche begin in the final 75km of the race, on the San Martino in Grania and the spectacular Monte Santa Marie sectors of gravel. Only those who have avoided punctures and crashes and are still in the front group at this point will go on to fight for victory over the final Colle Pinzuto and Le Tolfe gravel sectors and on the steep climb to the finish in central Siena.

Pidcock has a simple approach to the race.

“We need to get into the key sectors and be able to race,” he said. “Then you see how you race from there. Making certain plans is easy, these races usually play out in the same way."

Pidcock has studied the weather forecasts and seen how the gravel sectors are now dry and fast after mid-week rain.

“It’s going to be a good day, supposedly. I’m not sure if the weather plays much of a factor,” he said. “The sector's will be quite straightforward, if a bit damp in places.”

The Briton opened his Classics campaign with a fifth-place finish at at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Pidcock seems ready to fight for victory at Strade Bianche, despite his laidback character.

“I'm actually really excited,” he admitted. “I'm in good headspace and the race is one of my favourites. I'm looking forward to it.”