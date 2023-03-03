Open in App
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill Man Charged In Fatal Shooting

By Jon Craig,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAUbk_0l6ocVac00
Police lights. Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Franz P. Sauerteig

A Cherry Hill man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old woman on Saturday, Feb. 25, authorities said.

Kyle Foggy, 29, was charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Lawnside Police Captain William Plenty.

At 4:07 a.m. on Feb. 25, Lawnside police and EMS responded to the 100 block of Mouldy Road in Lawnside, where they found a woman who had been shot.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Michelle Cruz of Lawnside, MacAulay said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

