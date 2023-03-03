The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023: release date, celebs and all we know

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023 will soon be on Channel 4 with another batch of stars ready to show off their baking prowess.

Exacting judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith will be casting their beady eyes over the offerings of 20 more celebrities as they try to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023 …

The five-part season will air later this year on Channel 4 and we will pop the release date up here as soon as it is announced.

A range of brave famous faces are heading into the tent for this year's The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023. (Image credit: Channel 4/Love Productions)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023 — who will be taking part?

In each episode, four celebrities will compete for the coveted Star Baker apron:

Friends star David Schwimmer will be heading into the tent along with comic and Big Gary star Tom Davis, Starstruck’s Rose Matafeo and Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson.

The Repair’s Shop’s Jay Blades will also take part, as will comic and Loose Women star Judi Love , comedian Mike Wozniak and Dragons’ Den’s Deborah Meaden.

TV host AJ Odudu will compete, and look out for ex-TOWIE star Gemma Collins, comedian and The Witchfinder actor Tim Key and actor Jessica Hynes too.

Presenter Paddy McGuinness will also be firing up his food mixer along with Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan, comic and Cheat host Ellie Taylor and The Inbetweeners’ and Fresh Meat's Joe Thomas.

Meanwhile, Olympic diver Tom Daley will be taking the plunge as well as actor David Morrissey, comic and Meet the Richardsons’ Lucy Beaumont and DJ Adele Roberts.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will host The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. (Image credit: Love Productions)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023 — what else has been revealed?

As the famous faces try to win over Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith with their Signature, Technical and Showstopper bakes, hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will also be returning. But this will be Matt’s final time in the tent as he is bowing out before the next season of The Great British Bake Off later this year.

"Farewell Bake Off ! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects," he said.

"So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023 — is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we will put it up here when one is released.

To support Stand Up To Cancer, visit su2c.org.uk