newyorkupstate.com

Xylazine, a deadly skin-rotting drug, is fueling a wave of overdoses in Central NY By James T. Mulder, 6 days ago

By James T. Mulder, 6 days ago

Syracuse, N.Y. – Xylazine, a deadly, skin-rotting tranquilizer, is fueling a wave of overdoses in Syracuse by making street drugs more dangerous. There were more ...