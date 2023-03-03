Dwanette Williams to Chair Bank of America’s Black Professional Group Michigan Chapter

Bank of America has announced Dwanette Williams, a community relations advisor, will chair the Michigan chapter of Bank of America’s Black Professional Group.

With 200 members in the Michigan chapter, the employee resource group works to create an inclusive environment for the bank’s Black employees, support career growth, and recruitment

Williams currently serves the bank’s Detroit market and is based in Farmington Hills. She has been with the bank since 2008, with prior roles including financial center manager and credit business development representative team leader.

“All our programs around professional development will revolve around employees lifting others as they grow in their own careers,” Williams says. “We are the bank of opportunity, and we want to show people of color that these goals are attainable.”

The BPG at Bank of America was one of the company’s first employee resource groups, supporting the recruitment, retention, and promotion of Black employees, and now has more than 13,000 members in chapters across the U.S., including 200 employees across metro Detroit.

The group provides mentorship to develop future leaders, and sponsors and hosts regular networking events to create awareness and encourage conversations about social and economic issues.

“When a workplace is inclusive, people perform better. We want people to see their bank team as a family,” says Williams, adding that employees at all levels are encouraged to join and that you don’t have to be Black to join BPG.

To commemorate Black History Month, the Michigan Chapter of the BPG will partner with Midnight Golf, which empowers metro Detroit teens through mentoring, college preparation, community activism, financial literacy, and learning to play golf, to host professional development workshops, Feb. 15-16, on career networking, creating elevator pitches and more.

