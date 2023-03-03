Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
DBusiness Magazine

Dwanette Williams to Chair Bank of America’s Black Professional Group Michigan Chapter

By Jake Bekemeyer,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2goFLW_0l6oS19N00
Courtesy of Bank of America

Bank of America has announced Dwanette Williams, a community relations advisor, will chair the Michigan chapter of Bank of America’s Black Professional Group.

With 200 members in the Michigan chapter, the employee resource group works to create an inclusive environment for the bank’s Black employees, support career growth, and recruitment

Williams currently serves the bank’s Detroit market and is based in Farmington Hills. She has been with the bank since 2008, with prior roles including financial center manager and credit business development representative team leader.

“All our programs around professional development will revolve around employees lifting others as they grow in their own careers,” Williams says. “We are the bank of opportunity, and we want to show people of color that these goals are attainable.”

The BPG at Bank of America was one of the company’s first employee resource groups, supporting the recruitment, retention, and promotion of Black employees, and now has more than 13,000 members in chapters across the U.S., including 200 employees across metro Detroit.

The group provides mentorship to develop future leaders, and sponsors and hosts regular networking events to create awareness and encourage conversations about social and economic issues.

“When a workplace is inclusive, people perform better. We want people to see their bank team as a family,” says Williams, adding that employees at all levels are encouraged to join and that you don’t have to be Black to join BPG.

To commemorate Black History Month, the Michigan Chapter of the BPG will partner with Midnight Golf, which empowers metro Detroit teens through mentoring, college preparation, community activism, financial literacy, and learning to play golf, to host professional development workshops, Feb. 15-16, on career networking, creating elevator pitches and more.

For more information about Bank of America, including career opportunities, click here.

The post Dwanette Williams to Chair Bank of America’s Black Professional Group Michigan Chapter appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Southeast Michigan, Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw just had top 10 warmest winter
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Detroit Evening Report: DTE Energy implements time-of-day rates for customers this month
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Michigan Church to Convert Former Youth Center into Home for Newly Arriving Refugees
Plymouth, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Detroit Evening Report: Wayne State, Wayne County Community College allow for easier student transfers in new agreement
Detroit, MI1 day ago
City of Detroit opens applications for $25M sidewalk replacement program
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
Detroit Wing Company's chicken sandwich debuts: How it tastes
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Many leadership positions at risk in Detroit schools as COVID-19 relief dries up
Detroit, MI1 day ago
DBusiness Daily Update: Comerica Bank Women’s Business Symposium Returns in April, and More
Detroit, MI3 days ago
PACE program for elderly has been around 50 years, but isn't widely known
Sterling Heights, MI3 days ago
The history of Boblo Island
Detroit, MI2 days ago
University of Michigan Innovation Center in Detroit will Drive Economic Growth
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Michigan in Line for More Snow – Here’s When and Where
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Spring 2023
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Funeral home owner files malicious prosecution lawsuit against Michigan Attorney General
Ypsilanti, MI22 hours ago
I had to ask for days for DTE Energy to remove a downed wire from my Detroit backyard
Detroit, MI1 day ago
3 Michigan Coffee Shops Close After Receiving Dangerous Threats
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Megabus offers travel from Detroit to Toronto starting in April
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Ford preps restart of F-150 Lightning: When Rouge, Rawsonville workers will return
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
UL Solutions to Develop Battery Testing Lab in Auburn Hills
Auburn Hills, MI3 days ago
Amid frequent outages, Michiganders question the value of public energy utilities
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Sugar Daddy Day? Is This Something Detroit Can Get Behind?
Detroit, MI3 days ago
A longtime champion for Detroit children, Karen Clingman is eager to help and walk again
Detroit, MI4 days ago
VOICE OF DETROIT NEEDS YOUR HELP BEFORE MARCH 19! KEEP COVERAGE OF MICHIGAN LIFERS’ CASES COMING
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Detroit woman endures home flooding for past 4 weeks and needs help
Detroit, MI16 hours ago
Bankjoy in Detroit Raises Funding for Growth and Innovation from Curql
Detroit, MI3 days ago
DTE requested increase could raise residential rates 14%
Livonia, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy