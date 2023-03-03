Detroit’s Giffels Webster Promotes Two in Leadership Transition

Giffels Webster, a Detroit-headquartered consulting firm, announced a leadership transition plan which includes the retirement of longtime partners Scott Clein, John Redash and Scott Ringler in the fall and identifies the promotion of Mike Kozak to president and Mike Marks to treasurer.

“The contributions of Scott Clein, John Redash, and Scott Ringler to Giffels Webster has been immeasurable to our staff and the communities we serve,” says Mike Kozak, PE, partner at Giffels Webster.

“We have been fortunate with exceptional leadership over our 71-year history and none more effective than that of these gentlemen. Their vision and actions have assured the success of Giffels Webster into the future, and we thank them for their dedication.”

Kozak joined Giffels Webster in 2001 and has served as a partner since 2016. Most recently, he has led the firm’s Macomb office. He has extensive experience with both private land development and municipal engineering services, providing him with a unique perspective of the company’s overall business portfolio. Kozak is a graduate of Lawrence Technical University.

Marks has more than 22 years at Giffels Webster where he has vast experience in urban redevelopment, helping clients navigate complex infrastructure and regulatory networks to achieve success in revitalizing the city of Detroit. He is a graduate of Michigan State University.

Clein joined Giffels Webster and established the firm’s Detroit office in 1996 where he oversaw design teams for nearly two decades. He assumed the president role in 2011 and has worked to modernize the company’s operations and prepare its next-generation leadership.

Redash joined Giffels Webster in 1986 and has managed most of the firm’s major survey projects, including landmark projects like the Ford Rouge Plant, Little Caesar’s Arena, Comerica Park, and the Village of Rochester Hills.

Ringler joined Giffels Webster in 1988 and has served as the engineer of record for the city of Ferndale for more than 25 years and the city of Lathrup Village for more than 20 years.

Clein, Redash, and Ringler will continue in their roles until the fall, assisting in the transition to the next generation of leaders within Giffels Webster.

