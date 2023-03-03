Open in App
Cleveland, OH
This wacky weather is making some people miserable

By Amanda Merrell,

5 days ago
From 60 to 20 and back again.

This winter has brought a lot of flavors of spring, but it is, in fact, still winter.

The back and forth of it all is wreaking havoc on a lot of people’s health.

Dr. Samuel Friedlander from University Hospitals said our random spring-like days started an early allergy season here in Northeast Ohio.

When people start sniffling and sneezing in February it can be tough to tell what’s really going on.

“If someone is having cold symptoms that happen about the same time each year, it could be allergies,” he said. “On the other hand, if someone has a fever or significant muscle aches it’s more likely to be a viral infection. But the symptoms can overlap, and it can be helpful to go to your doctor and try to clarify.”

It’s not just early allergies being brought on by this teeter-totter weather.

Sudden changes can also trigger sinus symptoms in some people.

According to The Ohio Sinus Institute, the drastic temperature swings we’ve seen so much of can cause your nasal membranes to swell, leaving you with a stuffy or runny nose.

A shift in barometric pressure can trigger your sinuses as well, causing pressure, headaches, facial pain, and congestion.

